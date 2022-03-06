WWE Top 10 main events at WrestleMania

WWE will put all the meat on the grill in the main event of the second day of WrestleMania. At the WrestleMania Sunday event, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will meet in a Winner Takes All, a match where the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship will be at stake.

It promises to be one of the most important fights of the last decade. Will it be the best in history? In order to find an answer, we delve into the history of WrestleMania to find out what have been the best stellar matches that have taken over the show of shows.

10. WrestleMania XXVIII: The Rock vs. John Cena

It is likely that on a technical level it will not be one of the best fights that we are going to see in the history of WrestleMania. The public did not have them all with them either, but the truth is that the magnitude between both superstars could not be greater. We probably haven’t seen a matchup this enigmatically even since the WrestleMania VI match between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior, and no one could predict which of the two was going to win. In fact, the fight had to be repeated in the later edition to match the historical record of two stars that marked an era and that coincided in time.

9. WrestleMania XXX: Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs. Cambric

Daniel Bryan had better performances in the ring, even the match he had with Triple H that same night was better. Batista arrived at WrestleMania with controversy, after winning a Royal Rumble battle royal in which no fan was satisfied with the result. Bryan arrived at the height of the Yes Movement and his victory for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was the culmination of one of the most organic storylines in the history of professional wrestling.

8. WrestleMania 31: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns arrived as the emerging WWE star who had to take the place of the great fighters in WWE history. At that moment, The Big Dog arrived as an underdog to face an unstoppable Beast, who threw all the rivals he faced into the air and conveyed the feeling of unbeatable. The end of the match was the best, with Seth Rollins making the best exchange in the history of the Money in The Bank briefcase, surprising those present and closing the show with the WWE Championship in his hands.

7. WrestleMania XII: Shawn Michaels vs. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart

The match that changed the concept of wrestling and gave way to a more modern wrestling. Possibly the best stellar event on a technical level. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart changed that philosophy in the WWE industry in years past, but Shawn Michaels added the ultimate ingredient. The two squared off in a story-heavy hour-plus match, furthering the concept of the Iron Man stipulation.

6. WrestleMania III: Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant

It was the blow that WWE needed to create a mega star. The reflection between what the fight between good and evil means was captured perfectly in this fight, with a Hulk Hogan who represented good and Andre The Giant, may he rest in peace, evil. Here was one of the most iconic moments not only of WrestleMania, but of WWE, when Hogan applied the Body Slam to later take the count of three.

5. WrestleMania XXVI: Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

Many consider their first meeting better. The WrestleMania 25 match is considered one of the best in the history of the great WWE event, but it was not a main event. In my opinion, this match (WrestleMania 26) was more intense and closed the great rivalry between two monsters in the ring. Shawn Michaels, who is considered by many to be the best wrestler in WrestleMania history, ended his career here, teaching how to offer a 5-star match with a storytelling master class. If this fight had had a starting stipulation, it would possibly have been in the top 3.

4. WrestleMania VI: Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior

The most even match in WrestleMania history, even more so than the clash between John Cena and The Rock decades later. It would be the closest thing to the fight between Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar that we will see next April 3, because the winner took literally everything (WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship). Half of the fans lost out, as Hogan had a huge fan base who saw how Ultimate Warrior was becoming the natural successor to him. The tie was maintained until the end, when Warrior found a small loophole in Hogan’s defense to get the victory.

3. WrestleMania XIV: Shawn Michaels vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

WWE needed a knockout blow to start reversing the negative trend towards WCW in the Monday Night War. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was the perfect figure to lead the change, but he had to prove that he was the star of the moment on a big stage. A few months after the Montreal Screwjob, the villainous Shawn Michaels put his championship title on the line against Steve Austin. The concept of a media figure, in this case Mike Tyson as a special referee, worked perfectly and both the fight and the WrestleMania event itself achieved great publicity in the press. WWE was once again taken seriously.

2. WrestleMania X-Seven: The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Although the Attitude Era officially ended a year later, we could consider this match as the end of the concept. It was the icing on the cake of a spectacular event that had practically everything and that tuned in perfectly with the audience. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock arrived on equal terms, although many people were betting on Rocky’s victory. Austin received unexpected help from Vince McMahon, who had been his great enemy in the past. The Rattlesnake went 2-0 in his favor in the personal match locker against The Rock at WrestleMania.

1. WrestleMania XX: Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit

WWE can try to erase this fight from the face of the Earth, but the fans still have it very present in our memory. The pinnacle of Chris Benoit’s career came in the main event of the 20th edition, with an excellent triple threat involving Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The victory meant a new change in trend in the style of the figure of the champion, with the consent of Eddie Guerrero. Benoit put all his feelings into that fight, which he closed with the enigmatic moment with Eddie Guerrero in the same ring.

