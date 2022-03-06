WWE legend removed from the AEW roster

In recent weeks, AEW news has highlighted how the roster with the great arrivals is expanding and more and more are signing for the company and those who rarely miss the opportunity to continue on the roster. But now there are many who end the contract.

WWE legend outside of AEW

One of the fighters who has been a legend in Vince McMahon’s company and who made a surprise appearance in Tony Khan’s company was Chavo Guerrero. The fighter had the role of manager with Andrade. But everything changed before the possible arrival of WWE legend Ric Flair to the company.

Until a documentary showing the dark secrets of a trip in 2001 by the WWE roster of that year uncovered an event that showed the legend’s harassment of a stewardess. Given this fact, Tony Khan decided to leave the legend out of the equation.

Chavo Guerrero recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his status with AEW.

“100 percent new to me, man,” Chavo said. “So originally when I started AEW, talking to Tony Khan, it was like, okay, you can start working for about two months. Then I had the opportunity, I knew that I was going to return to Young Rock . She just didn’t know when it was going to happen. “So when I talked to Tony about it, I said, ‘Hey, I just got a call, I’m going back to YoungRock, what do you think about it?’ He said, ‘oh, I think it’s a great opportunity, man.’ I mean, we’re on a roll with you and Andrade, but it’s a great opportunity, I think you should go and do that. Then you’ll have a job when you get back.’ “So I thought, ‘great, amazing.’ Originally, I was supposed to go for three months, and when I was there for Christmas, The Rock basically said, ‘hey, there’s a lot of back-end wrestling, we really need you to stay.’ We’re asking if you can stay. So I studied that with my wife, back and forth, and we decided that this was a great opportunity. So I decided to stay.”

An opportunity that he took advantage of in the best way. But on his return to the United States he was totally ignored by the company boss.

“Going back in early February, I started giving Tony some texts, no response, no response. I called him, left him a voicemail, got no response. I’m like, ‘hmm, okay’. Then all of a sudden I see that I am no longer part of the page, of the AEW roster. So, it bothers me a bit, to be honest. “Hey, I’m a big boy, if there are no plans for me, totally fine, I understand. But answer your phone. I deal with billionaires all the time, he’s not the first, so he annoys me a little bit. After working with Vince McMahon, you can deal with anyone. So I’m like, ‘answer your phone.’ This is not cool. So that’s where we are.”

Confirm that you do not have a contract with the company.

“Everything was great, no problems of any kind,” he said. “I even got from Tony, ‘Go shoot that, don’t worry, you’ll have a job when you get back.’ I even had some texts when I was in Australia, me and him talking about plans to do some things. So just ghost. I get it, you got a lot on your plate, great. But he was the only one she was dealing with. “I wasn’t dealing with any kind of talent relationships or whatever. In WWE, she would have been dealing with John Laurinaitis at this point, and not directly with Vince. But I was dealing directly with Tony, I mean, I don’t even have anyone else’s number there. So if he’s going to ghost me, it bothers me a little bit.”

Your opinion about your current situation.

News to me. 🤷🏻‍♂️ RT @AEWmetrics: Reporting a fact: Chavo Guerrero Jr. (@mexwarrior) is no longer listed on the official @AEW Roster Page. — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) March 1, 2022

