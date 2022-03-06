Without underwear, Camila Cabello shows her charms after wetting her white dress

After releasing his single “Bam Bam” (which marks his return to the music scene) Camila Hair He has fully resumed his social networks. Now his more than 60 million followers in Instagram They were pleased with some photographs taken during the recording of the video clip of the song, and the singer looked very sexy in a white minidress that, wet with wine, revealed part of her charms.

In promotion during the program james corden The interpreter showed off her figure in a green dress and then in a blue one with a large opening in the legs; In passing, she celebrated twice, since on March 3 she turned 25, so she also showed how happy she was in a car.

So far, the video of “Bam Bam” (a duet theme with Ed Sheeran) has garnered more than six million views on Youtube. Camila complemented other images she posted (in which she appears in the pool and wearing a micro bikini from Animal Print) with the message “MY HUMOR TODAY!!!! Thank you for all the love at BAM BAM.”

