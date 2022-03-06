Winning Time, the extravagant story of the 80’s Lakers that brings the HBO series to life| Film and TV

Showtime: the time of the show. That was the spirit of Los Angeles Lakers during the 80s: the ethos, the north, the why and the how. It was the strategy that dictated the movement of the gold and purple quintet: led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers ran and scored with style and grace at the Forum, their stadium in Inglewood, California. Their flashy assists and unblockable hooks took them to five titles during that decade, the pinnacle of basketball and the NBA, the kind of dominance that coaches, players and managers dream of but rarely achieve.

By Santiago Cembrano @scembrano

But showtime also dictated what happened off the court, and so the Lakers revolutionized the league by injecting it with a huge dose of entertainment and Hollywood flavor. That was what I wanted and demanded jerry bussthe businessman and chemist who bought the franchise in 1979 and who used to appear in public with a voluptuous twentysomething on each arm, always a lover of partying.

For Buss, Showtime was both a basketball philosophy and a stadium-filling approach. Showtime was the Laker Girls in miniskirts. Showtime was Jack Nicholson sitting courtside with Dyan Cannon. Showtime was loud music, big breasts, screaming worship, fans dressed in their best outfits.

So writes sportswriter Jeff Pearlman in Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980shis book published in 2014, a vibrant x-ray of that team, that philosophy, that decade, with all its triumphs, excesses and excesses.

Showtime is the foundation on which it is built Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, the new HBO series whose first chapter premiered on Sunday, March 6. Created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, and directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Don’t Look Up ), Winning Time portrays the dominance that the Lakers exerted in the 80s over the rest of the NBA to win over and over again.

Extravagance on and off the pitch

But HBO is not ESPN and Winning Time It is not a documentary that only focuses on the minutiae of how the teams led by the legendary and elegant Pat Riley attacked on the counterattack or defended tenaciously. to block rivals like the Boston Celtics, his nemesis in this period.

The extravagance that characterized the team on and off the pitchcentral to Jerry Buss’s project of taking the Lakers to the top of American entertainment, plays a central role. Spectacular ladies, unattainable celebrities, unique personalities and decadent lives in the setting of Hollywood – its palm trees, its temptations – have just completed the story.

The 1980s were a time of transition for the NBA. In the 90s, the dynasty of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls would arrive, the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the international scope and the consolidation of the NBA as a top-level sports entertainment product. Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar’s Lakers, hand in hand and in opposition to Larry Bird’s Celtics, led the advance towards that global victory.

Therefore Winning Time it has so much potential: if it can accurately and thoroughly show what was happening on the court, with all its competition and ambition, and balance it with all the luxury, lust and speed that surrounded the Forum dressing room, the series could be a hit that exceeds the limits of sports fans. The cast responsible for making it include Quincy Isaiah (Magic Johnson), John C. Reilly (Jerry Buss), Solomon Hughes (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), and Adrien Brody (Pat Riley).

Why wouldn’t the Lakers be happy about a series that showcases their wins?

However, different reports have indicated that inside the offices of the Lakers there is not much emotion regarding the premiere of Winning Timeand that the cold reception does not improve in the homes of the players who are played in the series.

Apart from Pearlman’s book, a master class in research and detail, the creators of the series did not have the opinions, testimonials or endorsements of any of the names that appear in it. At first glance it might be strange: Why wouldn’t the Magic and the Lakers be happy with a series that showcases their triumphs and exalts their greatness? It’s not just because there’s a Lakers-controlled documentary looming on the horizon that’s sure to show the events in a favorable light for them and theirs, but because Winning Timeas it did Showtime, delves into the less laudatory aspects of the dynasty.

80%. According to Spencer Haywood, who played in the league in the 1970s and early 1980s, 80% of NBA players used and abused cocaine in the 1979-80 season, the one he portrays Winning Time. Too many players averaged more passes per party than points per game. Haywood and Norm Nixon are highlighted in Pearlman’s book as the main Lakers who used the drug, a perfect synonym for the Los Angeles nightlife, the wealth, endless partying and fun that covered the city’s basketball players.

But the problem did not end there: Pearlman reports that at least half of the Lakers roster that year used cocaine. It was a problem throughout the league and the Los Angeles team did not escape, going to the plane’s bathroom several times per trip to calm the cravings. To that team, to that league, Magic Johnson came so that the whitest thing that stood out was his perfect smile.

Magic Johnson: as generous with the ball as with his love

“Up until that point, the NBA was — for many Americans — black guys in shorts snorting cocaine. Magic was a savior,” says sportscaster Pat O’Brien in Showtime. Indeed it was: It gave the NBA the star the league’s marketing department needed and it gave the Lakers a point guard who could lead the locker room, complete any type of assist and generally dominate the court at 2.06. meters high. Sure Winning Time It will also stop at facts such as that Magic was as generous with the ball as with his affection, and that he passed through the bed of dozens of women every week.

Johnson didn’t drink or take drugs, Pearlman reports, but the parties he threw at his mansion were always overindulgent. Models, strippers, actresses, and exotic dancers were invited on three conditions: they had to be beautiful, they had to be promiscuously dressed, and they had to be willing to have sex. When the clock struck midnight, if you weren’t going to mess with anyone, it was time to go.

Judging by the trailers for Winning TimeMcKay and the rest of the team manage to capture all the fun and drama of the Los Angeles Lakers in equal measure, with fine attention to period aesthetics and details that can make this series a classic for basketball lovers.

While Pearlman’s book ends with Magic Johnson’s announcement that he had contracted HIV, in 1991, the series barely reaches 1980. Perhaps it will extend there a little at a time, and there are even rumors that HBO would also want to buy The rights of Three-Ring CircusPearlman’s book about the Lakers dynasty of Shaq and Kobe in the early 2000s. Everything indicates that we are in for a long roller coaster ride with ups and downs as dizzying as what happened every time Magic grabbed a rebound and galloped across the Forum.