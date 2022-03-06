William Levy is Sebastián in the new version of Café, by Netflix – People – Culture

After the first 28 days on the Netflix platform, Woman-fragranced coffee had reached more than 326 million hours of viewing and had positioned itself as the fifth most watched non-English speaking series, taking that strip as a measure.

Part of the success of this telenovela, a version of the homonymous one produced in the 1990s in Colombia and previously broadcast on open television, falls on the Cuban actor William Levy, one of its protagonists along with Laura Londoño.

“I can only say millions of thanks for all the love. Thank you for making Woman-fragranced coffee Netflix’s most watched production in all of Latin America and Spain,” Levy wrote on Instagram about the telenovela’s reception in mid-January. “Thank you from the entire team, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he added.

This telenovela, shot in the Colombian Coffee Region, tells the story of Teresa, known as the Gaviota (Laura Londoño), and Sebastián (William Levy).

Sebastián has been a character with whom, truthfully, from the beginning I had to fight a lot personally, as an actor too, in various facets.

She is a worker who, along with her mother, travels to pick coffee at a plantation whose owner had offered her a piece of land in gratitude for preventing her kidnapping.

However, with his unexpected death, the promise remains in the air. When she tries to make the family keep the word of the landowner, she meets Sebastián, son of the deceased, and an attraction arises between the two.

“Sebastián has been a character with whom, truthfully, from the beginning I had to fight a lot personally, as an actor too, in various facets. Because It was a character that was a bit difficult for me to understand personally,” Levy said during a press conference, as published InSouth Magazine and picked up People in Spanish.

“It has been a bit complex and I think that those decisions that he has also made in his life have led to everything being complicated in this way,” said the actor.

Levy, limited dreams

Levy was born in Cuba in 1980, but immigrated to the United States as a teenager, where, ABC News reported in 2012, he and his family were granted political asylum.

“Although I had a beautiful childhood in Cuba, I must say that it was not the easiest. With only a quarter of a chicken per person per month, one loaf per person per day and limited food rations, I was always hungry,” the actor wrote in Instagram.

She also related that the worst part was thinking that her dreams and destinies were limited. The actor played baseball in college and started acting twenty years ago. He has worked in telenovelas like Never forget you, Passion, Be careful with the angel and Sortilege. He has also appeared in movies like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, addicted and In the arms of a murderer.

The Cuban has been in the news in recent months due to the breakup with his partner, actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, mother of two children, with whom he has had a relationship for almost two decades. Despite this setback, Levy triumphs with the success of the series Woman-fragranced coffee and his fame of being one of the most sought-after singles today.

The soap opera Woman-fragranced coffee premiered in Colombia on November 30, 1994. It was created by the renowned librettist Fernando Gaitán and produced by RCN Televisión.

Starring Margarita Rosa de Francisco and Guy Ecker, the telenovela also featured the participation of Alejandra Borrero and Cristóbal Errázuriz (antagonistic characters), and Silvia de Dios, Myriam de Lourdes and Lina María Navia.

In Mexico it had two adaptations with the titles When you will be mine and distilling love.

MATTHEW CASTLE

EFE Reports

@EFEnews