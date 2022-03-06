Will Smith danced with “Lobo” Vásquez during his visit to Guatemala: “It was a nice coincidence”

The renowned actor shared how he had spent it in Guatemala

Will Smith surprised his almost 60 million followers on Instagram with a series of images he took during his recent visit to Guatemalabut what caught the most attention, in addition to his characteristic friendliness, was his dance with Fabius The wolf Vasquezuser of Twitter who gained popularity on social networks for his unique dance steps.

For a few days, the protagonist of The Prince of rap He shared that he is traveling through said Latin American country and, as he has done on previous occasions, he decided to visit some of the most emblematic places. As soon as he arrived in a town, the actor lived with the people who were doing their daily activities at that time, took photos, gave autographs and walked the streets with them.

The “Wolf” Vásquez was a shoemaker who caused a sensation with his dance steps. (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

His experience was so good that he did not hesitate to take some postcards and videos to upload them to his Instagram account. It was on March 4 when the 53-year-old interpreter published a collage-like video where he recovered several fragments of his visit and within it appeared the Wolf Vasquezwith whom he exchanged some moves.

Although the video is only a few seconds long, the American actor can be seen moving his body imitating the steps of the Wolf, who happily taught him some of the most famous ones. Later, the Guatemalan shared, with his more than 20,000 followers on Twitter, how he felt being able to live with Will Smith purely by coincidence.

The actor was born in Pennsylvania, United States on September 25, 1968. (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

“Hello my friends! It was a beautiful coincidence that I will always carry in my mind and heart, and that he took away a beautiful memory of my countrymen and my beautiful Guatemala.. Happy weekend everyone, God bless you,” she wrote.

The reactions were immediate, as Internet users filled the tweet with congratulations and recognition for the humility that has characterized the actor throughout his career. In addition to the unexpected encounter that went viral on the internetWill Smith He also shared with an orchestra that was playing in the street, he even joined in with a drum.

He has three children and, so far, only Jaden has dabbled in acting. (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

He also got on a motorcycle taxi, whose owner asked for his autograph on the cape; He played basketball with a group of children, went into a room where they were teaching dance steps and soon joined the choreography: “I love Guatemala!”, he pronounced in Spanish.

After a few days, the protagonist of The Pursuit of Happyness posted more photos on his Instagram profile and his fans applauded that he had so much fun on his trip. In the last hours, Will Smith became a trend because he will participate again in the sequel to I’m legenda story that hit the big screen in 2008 and remains in force until today.

In 1997 he married Jada Pinkett (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

The announcement came after the wave of speculation about the possibility that existed that he would return to interpret the Dr Robert Neville and after days of uncertainty, the actor himself confirmed it by posting a photograph of a decaying street on his Instagram account, quite similar to the image that was used in the official poster of the first film.

“This is going to be firewrote the interpreter of Aladdin, Gemini Project, Man in Black, Seven Soulsamong many other movies.

The image resembles the cover of “I am Legend” (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

In accordance with dead lineWill Smith will share the leading role with Michael B Jordanactor who caused a sensation with his role in Creed: Champion’s Heart and how Erik Killmonger on Black Panther. So far, more details of the production are unknown, however, it is expected to generate a great impact on the audience worldwide.

