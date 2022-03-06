Who is King Shark, the character Sylvester Stallone brings to life in The Suicide Squad? – Spoiler Time

King Shark is one of the highlights of Suicide Squad from James Gunn as it offers heart and comedy in the team dynamic Task Force X. Think: while he eats humans he manages to be funny, and there we see the ability of Gunn to turn the strangest characters into the stars of their stories. In the set, King Sharkor nanaue as he is known, was played by Steve Agee (who pulled double duty as Sean Gunnalso playing the employee of ARGUS John Economos) with Stallone offering its deep tones in a pure voice performance.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Actually, it was supposed to King Shark would debut in DCEU on suicide squad from David Yesterdaybut those plans never came to fruition and killer croc showed up instead. It took a long time to arrive, but it was worth the wait. Although the on-screen portrayals vary from the origins of the characters, it is important to know its roots in comics and how the film of James Gunn has changed it. That is why this article: here we leave you EVERYTHING you need to know about King Shark from Sylvester Stallone on Suicide Squad and more.

Always “the family” Superman in the middle of everything…

King Shark made his first appearance in Superboy Vol.4 #0 (1994) as a creature with the name of nanaue who was being imprisoned in Hawaii. All that is revealed of his character story-wise in this first issue is that a crime syndicate broke out of prison, only to turn around and murder them for helping him escape. Which is revealed as time goes on, and as he becomes a staple villain in the comics of DCis what really gives an idea of ​​who and what he is. Although alternate origin stories and versions of King Sharkthe story of its origin is that is the son of a native human woman and the Shark God of the Pacific, Chondrakha. Yes, he is something like a demi-god… or demi-demon in his case. 😛

Credit: DC

He was imprisoned after being found responsible for many disappearances and deaths, with the help of his mother, and was imprisoned for Superboy to be your ally, Sam Mako. The mother of King Shark she was so devoted to him that she even gave her own arm to her son at one point to allow him to feed… WTF?!?!?! There are also theories that King Shark he is a wild man wild landssomething that comes along with another comic by Superboy. Despite this, DC continues to support the original origin story of nanaue; his being part shark, part human, demigod with extreme power. Certain stories, particularly in the comics of Aquamanhave also explored their tendencies to fight on behalf of their father, and sometimes being able to harness some of their father’s power.

How did you get on the Suicide Squad?

The million dollar question, right? Okay, that first cross against Superboy they made him an interesting villain, but King Shark it became more than that. He was enlisted, reluctantly, and with a bomb belt tied around his waist, in the suicide squad and forced to work alongside the same man who had previously imprisoned him. His particular skill set made him a target for the Task Force X from amanda waller. Considering he’s a demigod and a half shark, it’s no wonder he packs quite a punch when it comes to Its powers. Aside from the basic attributes of increased physical strength and speed, he has a few other tricks up his sleeve.: sharp teeth and claws threatening to anyone; he has the ability to use sonar detection to heighten his senses far beyond the average human; has regenerative capabilities; It is an underwater star, obviously.

Credit: DC

The impressive skills of King Shark They are the ones that put him on the radar of amanda waller and took him to be “recruited” on suicide squad. His specific qualities seemed to be quite valuable to the team, so they also let him eat the less important members of the team… 😛 We thank Gunn to keep almost to the finger all the characteristics of this peculiar “villain”.

Her future

So far, there is no confirmation that King Shark will reappear after Suicide Squadeven with the possibilities of multiverses offered by the next film of Flash. Yes Warner Bros is smart, they will see the reception of nanaueand his relationship with the prominent character of Suicide Squad, Ratcatcherand will greenlight a spin-off alongside the show peacemaker already confirmed in hbo max. We hope so, he deserves it, WE DESERVE IT. 🙂