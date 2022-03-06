Where to see the nominated films

With three weeks to go before the Oscar ceremony, most of the nominated films have already passed through theaters, but many are already streaming.

To take advantage of the platforms, here is a guide to where you can find the aspiring statuettes of the Academy.

Netflix

*The power of the dog

12 Nominations: Movie, Director (Jane Campion), Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Sound and music.

*don’t look up

4: Movie, Original Screenplay, Editing and Music.

* The dark daughter

3: Actress (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley) and Adapted Screenplay).

*Tick, tick… boom!

2: Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Edition.

* Parallel mothers

2: Actress (Penelope Cruz)

and music.

*It was the hand of God

1: International Movie.

*The Mitchells vs.

the machines

1: Animated Movie.

Amazon Prime Video

*Being the Ricardos

3: Actress (Nicole Kidman), Actor (Javier Bardem) and Supporting Actor (JK Simmons).

*CODA: Signs

from the heart

3: Movie, Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Adapted Screenplay.

*A prince in New

York 2

1: Makeup and Hairstyles.

hbo max

*Dune

10: Film, Adapted Screenplay, Photography, Costumes, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music, Production Design, Sound and

Visual effects.

*King Richard: A Winning Family

6: Movie, Actor (Will Smith), Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Original Screenplay, Editing and Song.

Disney+

*Love without barriers

7: Movie, Directing (Steven Spielberg), Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Photography, Production Design, Costume Design

and Sound.

*Charm

3: Animated Movie, Song and Music.

*cruella

2: Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyles.

*Ray and the last dragon

1: Animated Movie.

*Luca

1: Animated Movie.

*Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

1: Visual Effects.

AppleTV

*The tragedy of Macbeth

3: Actor (Denzel Washington), Photography and Production Design.

Star+

*Summer of soul

1: Documentary.

*Free Guy: Taking control

1: Visual Effects.

Cinepolis Klic

*The house of Gucci

1: Makeup and Hairstyles.

*No time to die

3: Song, Sound and Visual Effects.

and in theaters

*Licorice pizza (3 nominations: Movie, Directing for Paul Thomas Anderson and Original Screenplay).

*The Alley of Lost Souls (4: Film, Photography, Production Design and Costume Design).

*Spencer (1: Actress for Kristen Stewart)

*Spider-Man: No way home (1: Visual Effects).

next premiere

March 10th

Belfast

7: Movie, Direction (Kenneth Branagh), Original Screenplay, Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Sound

and Song.

March 17 in theaters (April 1 on the Mubi platform)

drive my car

4: Film, Direction (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi), Adapted Screenplay, International Film.

Staff I Reforma Agency