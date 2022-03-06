Where to buy PlayStation 5: stock [marzo 2022]

Those who intend to buy a PlayStation 5 in March 2022 They won’t have it easy, but with this guide it will be easier to find a unit. let’s meet some stores with possible stock of PS5 consoles during March.

This collection focuses on stores with PlayStation 5 in Spainwe have also indicated stores with stock of PlayStation stock in the United States recently, as we speak of a global shortage of the Sony console.

We will explain all the options, which are divided into two large groups: patiently search for a PS5 at an official price in physical or online stores, something that can take a while, or pay a much higher figure for a unit on resale.

Amazon Third Party Sellers

Amazon is almost always out of stock of its own PlayStation 5, and if they replenish it during March 2022 it will be out of stock in a matter of minutes. Some time ago we explained how to follow Amazon offers, and with this system it is possible to configure a alert when new consoles arrive what to buy.

If we are willing to pay double the official price, the Amazon third-party sellers have PS5 available. They are usually sealed units, with a guarantee of close to 2 years, which after being bought for the original price are destined directly for resale. Since Amazon controls its sellers, we almost completely rule out coming across a scam.

We are talking about 1,000 euros to buy a PlayStation 5, also favoring speculation, so not everyone will be interested in this option. However, we include links to two external Amazon stores that usually have stock.

Stores with PS5 at official price

We have compiled the links with stores where there may be PlayStation stock at the official PVP (399 euros for the digital version and 499 euros with a disk drive), with direct shipping from Spain. The problem is that they will normally be out of stock, but at least we have all the pages on hand to check it out.

These are the main Spanish pages to review in March:

Telegram channels to buy PS5

Given the shortage of stock of PlayStation 5, many times the notices of specialized Telegram channels they are the best option to find out about the arrival of new consoles. Of course, we have to make the purchase as soon as we receive the notification, because they will run out immediately.

In the Telegram groups (or channels) Spanish communities meet, so we will receive information from local stores, whether physical or online. In some cases, even specific stores in certain cities, due to the lack of general availability.

The information from Telegram will be a help, but it does not guarantee us to find where there is a PS5 to buy. In any case, it increases the chances of getting the prized Sony machine in March.

Apps and second-hand stores

Another option is to buy PS5 from “second hand”, which will normally be sealed units dedicated for resale, with unopened box and warranty ticket. One option is the chain of specialized stores, of the style of Cash Converters or Cexwhere we deal with companies that act as intermediaries.

It is possible to get best prices when buying PlayStation 5 from an individual, always taking extreme precautions against a possible scam. Given the high level of risk, it is best to only accept a deal in hand, and to do so in a crowded public place to avoid a possible robbery.

Wallapop or eBay are two popular options, which are not always safe, where there are PS5 consoles for sale. During March 2022, prices not far from 1,000 euros can be expected, since availability remains very low.

Lastly, we must have be very careful with fake stores that sell PS5 without having stock, a type of scam that has increased worryingly in recent months, and that will surely be repeated in March.

They pretend to be small online stores, and after charging the amount, they never send the product. We have alerted some websites with PS5 stock that are a scam, to prevent users from being deceived.

Unfortunately, it is not clear if there will be stock of PlayStation 5 in 2022 for everyone, and at least during the month of March very few units will arrive. The only way to buy one is keep a close eye on the arrival of PS5 stock in storesor accept the sky-high prices from resellers.

