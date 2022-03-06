WhatsApp: So you can know someone’s location without them knowing | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Today we bring you a trick that will surely be very useful for you when you want to know the Approximate location of one of your WhatsApp contacts no need for you to ask.

Although this data may be useful in an emergency, remember that tracking a person’s location violates their privacyso it is best to use this trick when it is extremely necessary.

How to track someone’s location on WhatsApp?

According to the technology expert portal, all digitalto be able to trace the location of a contact from WhatsAppyou must do the following:

Find an image on Google that may be of interest to the person you want to track.

that may be of interest to the person you want to track. Once selected, right click on it and select “Copy image address” .

. Now enter the page IPlogger.org and paste the link where it says “Paste a link to website or to image that you want to sort” and click “Short Ten” .

and paste the link where it says and click . Copy the green link that appears on the left side of ”Your IP Logger link for collecting statics”.

Then send a message to the person whose location you want to know, and paste the link you copied previously.

previously. Once the person has opened the link, go to the tab on the left that says “Logged IP’s”. There you will see the time when the link was opened, the IP adress the contracted Internet service, country, city, operating system, browser and a location on a map.

There you will see the time when the link was opened, the the contracted Internet service, country, city, operating system, browser and a location on a map. Clicking on the map will show you the internet service provider location of the user who clicked on the sent link.

of the user who clicked on the sent link. Copy the IP adress that appears in the second column.

that appears in the second column. Now you have to enter nordvpn.com the page that can give you the approximate location of the person.

the page that can give you the approximate location of the person. Paste the IP adress that you copied in the section that says “Enter the IP address you are interested in.”

With these steps you will know the approximate address of your WhatsApp contactthen to geolocate the IP gives you an accuracy of fifty to the 98%and although it does not give you the specific address, a stranger can know the country, state or city where you are.