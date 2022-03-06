What we know about ‘The Gray Man’, Netflix’s most expensive blockbuster

In full boom of streaming, Netflix is making an ambitious production. Is about “The Gray Man”which to date is the company’s most expensive film and which has a budget of more than 200 million dollars.

As if that were not enough, its directors are anthony and Joe Russowhich has given rise to rumors that the tape could be the beginning of a great saga of action, spies and assassins for hire.

The brothers behind the last two installments of Avengers” will be in charge of transferring to the screen the eponymous action bestseller written by Mark Greaney. And they will do it in the hands of a cast that has drawn wide attention.

The history of production moves between the CIA conspiracies, with the mercenary and hit man Court Gentry, nicknamed The Gray Man. Ryan Gosling will be in charge of interpreting it and his main adversary, the villain of the plot, will be another assassin linked to the CIALloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans.

Through his Twitter account, the “Captain America” ​​actor gave more details of his character’s appearance.

The cast is completed TOna de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Michael Gandolfini and Regé-Jean Page.