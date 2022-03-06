What MIR specialties will provide fewer jobs in the future?

The Ministry of Health is immersed in a phase of analysis on which medical specialties will have to be strengthened in the short and medium term and which ones to cut to adapt to the new needs of the National Health System. A report prepared by the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has already named the 9 branches that will give less employmentsince they currently have a 10% surplus in professionals.

The study has established two classifications. In a first section there are three specialties that are considered to be its need will decline in the next 15 years due to changes in healthcare and demographic distribution. The branches of Clinical Analysis and Biochemistry, heart surgery and nephrology They are the worst stops in this investigation, according to the document to which he has had access Medical Writing.

In a second step of medical areas appear other six disciplines that also currently have a similar overstaffing and for which future need is expected to be declining or stable. Pediatric Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Clinical Pharmacology, Internal Medicine, Clinical Neurophysiology and Obstetrics and Gynecology they are part of this sector that also has fewer prospects of finding employment in the next fifteen years.



Demography will mark the MIR positions

To make this classification, academic research has taken into account some demographic factors that allow projecting the scenario in which Spain will move in 2035. The studies of the Statistics National Institute (INE) calculate that the reduction of the birth rate and the aging of the population will continue in the coming decades, causing a negative vegetative balance that will only be partially offset by immigration.

“The demographic and health characteristics of a population determine the need for resources for health care and therefore the planning of human resources must start from these characteristics”, reads the report prepared by the academics Patricia Barber and Beatriz González.

Faced with the need to incorporate these changes in the care model, the Minister of Health, Carolina Dariashas already announced that it will ask the autonomous communities to create a Human Resources Commission of the National Health System (SNS) to discuss the reinforcements and cuts that each health specialty must undertake, after having sent them the report within the Interterritorial Council.

The 7 MIR specialties with the most employment

On the other side of the scale, the report has identified up to 7 different branches currently understaffed of more than 10% so they will be the ones that require more reinforcements. It is the case of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Geriatrics, Family and Community Medicine, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis, Immunology and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The rest of the specialties are part of the thick nucleus of academic branches for which it is expected a balanced situation in the next 15 years. This wide range ranges from General Surgery until the Pediatrics, going by Neurosurgery, Rheumatology, Urology, Dermatology or Nuclear Medicine.