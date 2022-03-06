What is ‘Your Place or Mine’, the romantic comedy with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher from Netflix

Related news

Willing to continue consolidating itself as the platform where users can find all the entertainment they are looking for, Netflix has decided to start betting heavily on romantic comedy movies with Your Place or Minewhich will star Reese witherspoon and Ashton Kutcherwho had never met on screen.

The original idea of ​​this feature film is from Aline Brosh McKenna, a screenwriter with a lot of experience in the genre, who this time will also debut in the role of director. We tell you all the details about this project.

What is ‘Your Place or Mine’ about?

Witherspoon and Kutcher play two friends living on different shores of the United States, whose lives are turned upside down by swapping homes, when she decides to pursue her big dream and he volunteers to care for their teenage son.

An experienced screenwriter

You may not have controlled the name of Aline Brosh McKenna yet, but it will not be because you do not know her work, because she is the screenwriter responsible for series and films known to all.

His most recent credits are cruelthe Disney film starring Emma Stone, and the series Crazy Ex Girlfriendbut he has also signed the scripts of films such as The Devil Wears PradaA place to dream, Temptation in Manhattan, Morning Glory, 27 dresses or Until the law separates us. This will be the first time he has gone behind the scenes to direct.

This is Reese Witherspoon’s first collaboration with Netflix.

Witherspoon has just sold his production company Hello Sunshine for 900 million dollars, the company he founded in 2016 and with which he has led projects such as Big Little Lies on HBO, Little Fires Everywhere on hulu or The Morning Show on AppleTV+.

The movie Your Place or Mine, of which she is also a producer, will be her first collaboration with Netflix. Pwas he already has a second one on the way (which he also produces), cactiin which she will play a 45-year-old woman who has an unexpected pregnancy, which leads her to rethink the life she thought she had organized.

