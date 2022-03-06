What is it like to visit Las Vegas now?

Bloomberg— On a Saturday morning in Las Vegas, customers waited up to half an hour to get their coffee fix at Starbucks (SBUX) of the Mandalay Bay resort. At noon there were queues to enter the Louis Vuitton (MC) and Gucci stores in the Crystals shopping center. A queue of about 50 people waited to board the gondolas at the Venetian complex.

Visitors to Las Vegas these days can expect to see a city largely open to pleasure, though not as busy for conventioneers traveling midweek. On weekends, when leisure travelers pack casinos, restaurants and performance venues, the city fills with crowds, with hotel prices nearly higher than they were before the pandemic.

It is best to book up to 90 days in advance to get the best price for the rooms. That will also make it easier to get a spot at one of the Strip’s most popular restaurants, like Lago at the Bellagio, Carbone at the Aria Resort, or Mizumi, the waterfall-view Japanese seafood restaurant at the Wynn Las Vegas.

However, convention attendance last year was just a third of 2019 levels, and turnout at recent events like the Consumer Electronics Show in January has been weak. That has led to some outright robberies from Sunday to Thursday. In those days, rooms at the $4.3 billion Resorts World, which opened on the north end of the Strip last year, were recently selling for $89 a night. Older properties, like the MGM Grand, can be had for $61.

A crowd watches street performers in Las Vegas in May 2020. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg (Roger Kisby/Bloomberg)

Those quiet midweek window displays are among the few lingering effects of the pandemic that travelers will notice. Plastic dividers that separated patrons at gaming tables and slot machines for months after casinos first reopened in 2020 have been removed. Hand sanitizers remain ubiquitous, but rules requiring indoor masks were lifted just before Super Bowl weekend.

A week later, during the long Presidents Day weekend, face masks were by far the exception to the rule at hotels and casinos throughout the gaming mecca. The five star hotel Las Vegas Four Seasons he told his guests upon arrival that face coverings were optional, though many of his employees seemed to be wearing one.

Despite looser rules, Nevada has seen a significant drop in cases since the omicron peak in mid-January. In terms of vaccines, the state is slightly below the national average, with some 151 doses distributed per 100 residents, according to the Bloomberg Covid Vaccine Tracker.

All this means that it is now so easy to live large in the Sin City (Sin City in Spanish) as before. But you’ll still need an up-to-date guide to what to see and do.

The gastronomic scene

The hottest trend is supper clubs, an old-school Las Vegas tradition that has made a comeback in recent years.. Examples include the Mayfair at the Bellagio, which serves $88 Waygu ribs, slow-roasted for seven hours to be tender and juicy, along with a group of high-energy dancers and singers moving around the room.

Delilah, a supper club at the Wynn, serves up uni and black truffle shots and fish and chips made with Dover sole encrusted in potatoes. While you dine, there’s live music, DJs and jazz on Sunday nights, all in an art deco setting. Recent performances that have taken them by surprise have included Drake, Dave Chappelle, John Fogerty, 50 Cent, Doja Cat and Tiffany Haddish.

Ross Mollison, whose company, Spiegelworld, now runs three shows in Las Vegas featuring acrobats, raunchy pranks and the like, opened last year Superfrico, a restaurant at the Cosmopolitan that offers what he calls a “psychedelic Italian-American” menu. That means appetizers like polenta with Fresno chili jam and calamari with tangerine honey and grilled onions. Restaurants can go to the theater next door to see Opiuman adults-only space-themed show featuring jugglers, a sword swallower and acrobats in neon suits. “Cocktails” are served at the bar, such as a peach-infused French 75 garnished with Pop Rocks.

“I think people, especially in Las Vegas, want to keep moving,” says Mollison. “You have this great energy in the restaurant, and they feed off each other.”

The return of culture

Katy Perry performs on stage during her Play Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. Photographer: John Shearer/Getty Images (John Shearer/Photographer: John Shearer/Getty)

Shows are reopening, but there are still caveats that require careful planning. Some productions operate on reduced hours, which means dark nights earlier in the week or fewer late-night performances, mostly because of the lack of convention traffic.

While Adele postponed her performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January after reporting that half of her team had contracted Covid-19, there are plenty of other headliners scheduled. Lady Gaga will perform at the Park MGM starting in April, and Billie Eilish will perform at the T-Mobile Arena (TMUS) on April 1. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test is required at these shows, but not masks.

However, the rules vary by event. At Allegiant Stadium, for example, you need a vaccination or a negative test to enter, but you usually don’t have to wear a mask.; the four shows of the South Korean boy-band BTS, which sold out pre-sale tickets this week, will continue to demand them. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who perform together at the Dolby Live Theater through May 29, do not require any vaccinations or testing. Nor Katy Perry, who will be at Resorts World from March.

There are more options here, depending on your comfort levels right now.

If you are concerned about Covid-19: Las Vegas may be best known for its indoor activities, but it’s also a great base for outdoor explorations. Nature lovers should take a tour of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, about 25 miles west of the Strip, where they can choose from several hiking trails, see petroglyphs carved into rock walls, or seasonal waterfalls in Ice Box Canyon. A more peculiar experience is the Neon Museum (Neon Museum), an open-air space less than a mile north of the city center that is a “neon graveyard” of hotel and casino signs throughout the city’s history. The $20 attraction opens at 2pm, but it’s best seen at night.

Juniper Peak, in Red Rocks State Park, outside of Las Vegas. Photographer: Alex Ratson/Getty Images (Alex Ratson/Photographer: Alex Ratson/Getty)

If you need a smooth return: Many of the resort pools, which typically close in the winter, will begin reopening in mid-March. Some, like those at the Venetian and Park MGM, allow you to sit on loungers right on the water. Resorts World It features five pools, from a kid-friendly family pool to a VIP deck with a stunning view of the southern horizon. Avoid the big DJ parties and you can find some privacy.

Las Vegas is also full of restaurants with outdoor seating that allows you to watch the action of those who walk and drive on the Strip. In the Venetian complex, Washed it is known for its beef meatball and one-pound sausage. Cirque du Soleil producer Simon Painter prefers to relax and eat oysters at Mon Ami Gabi, the French bistro at Paris Las Vegas, where he can enjoy the Bellagio fountains from across the street. “It’s a lovely place to sit,” he says. “It’s the first place I went to in Las Vegas.”

The Stadium Swim pool at Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in May 2020. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg (Roger Kisby/Bloomberg)

If you want to pretend the pandemic never happened: Sports is a big thing in Vegas these days. The city now has professional hockey and soccer teams, playing at the new T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium. Several high-profile events, like the PAC-12 college basketball tournament in March and the NFL Draft in April, are sure to draw crowds this spring.

All of this has created a lot of energy, especially at nearby establishments like Park MGM and Mandalay Bay, which host open-air parties in the streets leading to the stadiums before big games, complete with food trucks and gardens of beer. The $1 billion Circa, a 777-room resort that opened downtown in 2020, features a rooftop pool deck with a 143-foot TV screen. This is a gigantic pool party for sports fans.

If sport is not your thing, try Cirque du Soleil. The Canadian circus company will present its first Las Vegas show in three years at the New York casino in May. Mad Apple. It will be a tribute to Manhattan, with dancers spinning in a taxi and musicians performing works by Billy Joel, George Gershwin and Run-DMC.although the show is also said to be inspired by the heyday of Studio 54 nightlife.

How to move

Little has changed when it comes to navigating the Strip, apart from the fact that masks are required on public transport, as in other cities in the United States. But keep in mind one thing: if you go by car, most casinos now charge for parking lotalthough some make exceptions for guests and members of loyalty clubs. The rare exceptions are the Venetian and Resorts World, where parking is still free.

The persistent label related to Covid-19

The old motto “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” seems disingenuous when germs have all the potential to follow you back home. But anyway, as long as you’re here, you don’t have to worry about any of that. After all, this is a city full of random gamers.

