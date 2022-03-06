What happens if I eat fruit for breakfast every day?

The breakfast It is one of the most important meals for a better performance of the daily life of human beings and what better than doing it in a healthy way like doing it with a glass or plate of fruita, which will bring you great Benefits not only in health but also fill you with energy every day.

If you are one of those people who usually start their day with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk and bread, rest assured that at noon you will feel very tired, this is because you do not have enough nutrients to perform in the day.

According to the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), not eating food in the morning or eat breakfast little is a terrible habit for health, because you will not have enough strength to give everything during the day, despite many do not do it due to lack of time, it is recommended to at least eat a glass or plate of fruit every day since this will provide you with thousands of vitamins and preparing it will take away the time you need.

Benefits of eating fruit for breakfast

Although they are less visual and appetizing compared to the taste of bread and chocolate milk, the fruit is vital for the breakfast, because these will provide you with many more vitamins than breads since these contain more carbohydrates and processed flours which could be harmful to health. For this reason, they have a higher amount of fat and calories, unlike fruit, which is a source of natural sugars without calories.

On the other hand, eating fruit in the morning it will help our brain in the early hours, as this organ needs almost 20 percent of our total energy every day, so they can provide you with this stack.

What are the best fruits to eat in the morning?

Between the fruit with a greater contribution Benefits to the body during breakfast They are: