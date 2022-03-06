What caused the field invasion at La Corregidora Stadium during Querétaro vs Atlas?

Live coverage from Querétaro, place of the acts of violence derived from a fight between fans of Gallos and Atlas

The duel between Querétaro and Atlas with partial score 0 to 1 in favor of the Rojinegros thanks to a goal from Julius Furch during the first period, it was stopped at 63′, after an outbreak of violence on the Corregidora Stadium’s stands moved onto the field and caused the duel to be suspended.

According to the narration of a person present in the venue, the outbreak of violence began on the visiting header because fans of the Atlas began to fight “with families that support Queretaro“.

“There were not so many people who were fighting, if they had sent grenadiers, everything would be there, but there was no security at all. They were literally fighting while the game was in play and there was no security nearby,” he said. ESPN.

According to said testimony, the fight grew and “those of Queretaro they went around the whole stadium to fight each other; later “they entered the court and everything got worse”.

Corregidora Stadium imago7

At 61′, still with the ball in play, the bar Queretaro gave signs of uneasiness when they tried to leave the headland where they were located to walk the width of the stadium and a few seconds later Julius Furch gave notice of a “spontaneous” running on the field, while, in an area of ​​the stands near the goal of Queretaro and Atlascrowded on the accesses to the field, to flee from the disturbances that grew uncontrollably by the authorities.

Once the pitch invasion began, the Atlas players and coaching staff went to the locker room almost immediately, while their counterpart from Queretaro He stayed a few more moments. It is worth mentioning that the main goalkeeper of Gallos Blancos, Washington Aguerre, stayed on the field to calm things down after the field invasion and subsequent disturbances.

During the next two minutes, the influx of people on the green rectangle increased, still apparently calm until, in the middle of 65′, people began to withdraw towards the side of the area that houses the benches, due to the fact that the aggressors they also came down to continue the revolt.

On this flank, various reprehensible acts were generated, such as the beating of a person who was lying on the sideline and also people throwing objects towards the stands. The VAR booth, located in that area, was also vandalized and the monitor screen was completely smashed.

Minute by minute of the escalation of violence in the duel Querétaro vs. Atlas

6th of March

With information from Omar Flores

08:30: In the early hours of Sunday, after the game between roosters and Atlaspersonnel from the Public Ministry visited the patients who were less injured, to take their statements and add testimonies to the investigation folder.

Relatives of the injured are in the Queretaro General Hospital and they are not allowed to see them, because they are isolated by Covid-19 protocol.

“We were watching the videos of the fight and we asked that my nephew not be there, but unfortunately he was and we began to worry,” said one of the relatives of the injured.

The relatives found out about the status of their patients because the members of the porras and friends informed them of the status of their closest ones, so they immediately went to Querétaro to check on how they are doing.

March 5th

ESPN had access to the document shared by the Technological Innovation Center of the MX Leaguein which he details what happened.

52′ The hobby of Queretaro He waves some rags, while about 10 fans are gathered in the middle of the cheering zone and who would later be the protagonists of the incident.

55′ The match runs somewhat calmly, until the group of 10 people begin to push each other, which leads to a fight between the fans of the Queretaro bar, crossing the fence that separates the group from the neutral zone.

59′ There are outbreaks of anger in various rows of the north header, the security elements cannot control them and the Gallos fans are already facing the Atlas fans who went as a family.

60′ Some fans of the Atlas fan cross the stadium, evading security, to defend the few fans who are already being beaten by the Queretaro barristas.

61′ As a corner kick is being scored on the pitch, fans of Queretaro they return to their area, when they see that the red and black fans are already invading their header.

62′ A fan jumps onto the field and crosses the entire field until he is in front of the visiting zone in the south header, that’s when everything explodes.

63′ Washington Aguerre pulls the fan but it’s too late, the academy supporters were already jumping onto the field and others running to the north header to defend the attacked families.

64′ The game is suspended and the players begin to go to the locker room, between fear and uncertainty, security is already exceeded.

65′ Already with dozens of fans on the field, the violence is focused on the esplanades outside the stadium and in the corridors of the north header, where through videos on social networks it is seen how different men are attacked on the floor.

66′ The Atlas fans jump onto the field and cross the entire field to challenge the fans of the Queretarowhile the attacks are seen in the corridors and seats in different areas of the stadium.

18:36 The game is officially suspended, before the field invasion.

What happened after the violence died down in the duel Querétaro vs. Atlas?

02:00 The trucks with followers of the Atlas arrived in Jalisco; fans pointed out the lack of presence of state police, the use of white weapons and the opening of doors for people outside the party to enter.

00:17 The Governor of the State of Queretaro, Mauricio Kuri, attended the General Hospital and indicated 14 injured, four to be discharged, two in serious condition, and the rest in stable conditions. He also stressed that there are no deceased.

00:17 The Governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, informed that the trucks with fans of the Atlas They are on their way to said federal entity.

“The first is already passing through Salamanca, Guanajuato. The security authorities are attentive to his arrival in Jalisco for his accompaniment,” he wrote on Twitter.

00:14 The Public Prosecutor’s Office Queretaro reported that an investigation folder was started for the crimes of attempted homicide and violence in sporting events, due to events that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium. In the same way, he communicated that he will be informed as the investigations allow.

23:21 The MX League announced that the remaining matches of Day 9 will be suspended, in solidarity with those affected by the events at the Corregidora Stadium

22:30 The Mexican Association of Soccer Players urged that, out of respect for the fans, people and families involved in such a painful situation, the rest of Matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 be suspended, as well as to investigate and sanction in an exemplary manner whoever is responsible for the deplorable acts.

21:48 The club Queretaro He condemned the events that took place in the Corregidora Stadium and pointed out that they are in full communication and coordination with the authorities so that they act energetically against anyone responsible.

21:24 The Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Queretaro reported that “so far, there are no reports of deceased people”, however, they are aware of “22 injured people, nine of them transferred to the General Hospital and, of these, two seriously.

21:12 The Governor of the State of QueretaroMauricio Kuri, held a meeting with the main officials of the state government and made it clear that the instruction is that “there will be punishment for those responsible for the violence in the Corregidora Stadium.”

20:51 The governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, pointed out that they are “dealing with this terrible situation.”

20:22 Atlas He regretted and disapproved of the events that took place in the stadium and asked the relevant authorities, Liga MX and FMF, to investigate thoroughly and reach the final consequences with those responsible.

20:17 The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation opened an investigation into the events.

20:16 The Governor of the State of queretaro, Mauricio Curi, He condemned the violence and pointed out that the company that owns Gallos Blancos and institutions must answer for the facts.

“I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Queretaro there is no impunity,” he posted on Twitter.

18:59 The MX League reported that the duel between Queretaro and Atlas was suspended, due to acts of violence in the stands of the La Corregidora Stadium.

18:44 The president of the MX LeagueMikel Arriola, condemned the violence in the stadium and pointed out that whoever is responsible for the lack of security will be punished.

“The violence in the Corregidora de Querétaro stadium is unacceptable and unfortunate. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be exemplarily punished. The safety of our players and fans is a priority,” he wrote on his Twitter account.