Vin Diesel: Fans of Fast and Furious are emotional when the actor walks the daughter of Paul Walker to the altar

Fast & Furious fans are reacting to the emotional news that Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding.

Diesel is godfather to Meadow, who was born just two years before the pair first starred in The Fast and the Furious (2000) together. Paul, who played Brian O’Connor in the franchise, died in a car accident, aged 40, in 2013.

Meadow married actor Louis Thornton Allan and announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Diesel walking her down the aisle in place of her father.

Fans of the franchise, in which Diesel plays Dominic Toretto, were very touched by the news.

“Vin Diesel walking Meadow Walker down the aisle at their wedding instead of Paul has me shaking and crying right now,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle and now here I am crying in public.”

One fan commented that the “family” that characters regularly mention in the Fast & Furious franchise “is so real”.

Find the photo, as well as a set of reactions, below.

Speaking about Meadow in an interview in June, Diesel told Extra : “She is the first person on Father’s Day to wish me a Happy Father’s Day. Seeing her with my children is one of the most beautiful things.”

Diesel most recently appeared in the ninth Fast & Furious movie, which was released earlier this year and is scheduled to appear in two final installments.