US player arrested in Russia for drug possession

The American Olympic basketball champion, Brittney Griner, was arrested in Russiawith accusations related to the enarcoticsaccording to Russian bodies and US sports bodies, in the midst of a crisis between the West and Moscow after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

USA Basketball is aware of and closely follows the legal situation that Brittney Griner is facing in Russia,” officials of the United States national team wrote on Twitter, conveying their “concern” for “the safety and well-being” of the player. .

Your club, the phoenixmercuryand the union of American professional players (WNBPA) affirmed to be “informed” of the situation of Brittney Griner.

USA Basketball is aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia. Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and her wellbeing are our primary concerns. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 5, 2022

It was in February when the inspection of the hand luggage that the player was carrying, arriving in Russia on a flight from New York, would have allowed “confirm the presence of vaping material and a liquid that had a particular odor“, as indicated by the federal customs service of Russia.

An expert was later able to establish that it was cannabis oil.

Customs did not reveal the identity of the woman, but specified that it is “a member of the American National Basketball Association (WNBA) and a two-time Olympic basketball champion with the American team“. The record of Brittney Griner corresponds to that description, since in the Tokyo Games last year he won his second Olympic gold.

He is exposed to a penalty of between 5 and 10 years in prisonaccording to the same source.

Numerous WNBA players participate in the European leagues when there is no championship in the United States. Some of them do it in the Russian and Ukrainian leagues.

