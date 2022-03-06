Urban Health Center One, more than half a century caring for the well-being of Oaxacans – Current Status

Oaxaca de Juárez, Oaxaca.- With more than half a century serving Oaxacan families, the “Manuel Martínez Soto” Urban Health Center number one has established itself as a decisive unit dedicated to protecting the well-being of people who do not have with social security, mainly from the binomial mother-daughter and son.

The Director of the 17-office medical unit highlighted in an interview that, following the “zero rejection” policy for pregnant women and emergencies, and in strict adherence to the care protocols established during this pandemic, last Wednesday, March 2, in point at 11:00 in the morning, with the intervention of a multidisciplinary team, they successfully attended the first birth of the year in this medical center.

Thanks to the efforts of the doctors, who despite the fact that the Health clinic is not a maternal-fetal care unit due to its classification as a First Level of Care, has highly trained personnel for the care of women in labor , achieving a timely intervention, which allowed the birth of a girl with a weight of 3,600 kilograms and a height of 48 centimeters.

Both the baby who was born by eutocic delivery, after completing 40 weeks of gestation and the 35-year-old mother, are in optimal health conditions, who were given immediate care and the newborn was given vitamin K and the BCG vaccine, said the head of the Health Center.

He specified that this unit works to guarantee care with respectful practices, with family equity, coupled with providing a humane and warm space; Therefore, during the intervention of this delivery, the father accompanied this unforgettable event at all times, and when the baby was born, he had the opportunity to cut the umbilical cord.

The official specified that, since its foundation in 1960, being the first Health Center that was built in the entity, and is associated with the beginnings of the Oaxaca Health Services (SSO), it maintains a humanistic sense, which , over time has strengthened high-quality medical care.

He pointed out that during the health emergency due to COVID-19, the clinic has distinguished itself by being a key player in caring for people who are positive for the virus, working tirelessly to diagnose, treat and follow up on patients.

Likewise, he said that the other areas of consultation have not been neglected, for which they annually provide more than 100 thousand attentions. Only, at the end of the year 2021, they granted 64 thousand 826 general consultations, 40 thousand 447 first time and 24 thousand 379 subsequent ones.

In addition to 3,822 consultations for pregnant women, 2,239 for family planning, 238 for nutrition, 100 training sessions, 60 educational sessions for parents, 30 guidelines for the development of healthy environments, and 95 educational sessions to promote sports in minors. old, young and old, to name a few.

He explained that the portfolio of services includes emergencies, general consultation, stomatology, prenatal control, early stimulation, cures, preventive medicine, epidemiological surveillance, control of chronic diseases, vaccination, social work, laboratory, X-rays, psychology, nutrition, pharmacy and soon A Children’s Entertainment Center will be put into operation so that users can go to consultation if they are accompanied by minors.