Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38

We already have a large part of the WWE Wrestlemania 38 billboard. The great premium live event WWE Wrestlemania is celebrated this year in two days, Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Texas – USA).

Many matches for WWE Wrestlemania 38 have already been confirmed, with matches still to be announced. Next we leave you the billboard that we will continue to update and that you will see on the two nights of Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, being the biggest WWE event of the year.

WWE WrestleMania 38 card

For weeks we hardly talked about anything but WWE Wrestlemania newswe have been able to see how the paths for each superstar at WrestleMania 38. The greatest rivalry of all is that of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar where we will see the unification between the world championships, In addition to that we will see Ronda Rousey looking to defeat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, after leaving the company in 2019 the baddest woman on the planet She made history by winning the Royal Rumble and going to the Main Event of the great event to try to be champion again.

Among other high caliber combats we will also have the EST Bianca Belair going heads-up vs Big Times Becks, Becky Lynch putting her RAW women’s championship on the line, last monday we found out who will be Edge’s opponent for this year’s edition, for the first time in history the phenomenal AJ Styles faces the “R” category superstar, These and many more fights we will have between the two nights, then we present the Official card with the fights for the first and second night of Wrestlemania 38.

Billboard first night WWE WrestleMania 38

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

Billboard second night WWE WrestleMania 38

Title-by-Title Unification Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Pending confirmed fights to be defined night

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory