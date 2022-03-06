Tragedy in Liga MX: 22 people reported injured after campaign in Querétaro vs Atlas

Fans of both teams invaded the stadium field during the second half (Photo: Twitter/@Comandante_CDG)

In the match corresponding to day 9 between Queretaro and Atlas, Mexican soccer experienced one of the most unfortunate episodes in its entire history. Fans of animation groups they held clashes at various points inside and outside the Corregidora Stadium. Hours later, the Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Querétaro confirmed the existence of 22 injured, two seriously and no deceased.

However, David Medrano Félix, as well as the Sniper from Record, were some of the personalities who confirmed various death figures. Through his verified Twitter account, the team’s courtside reporter Aztec Sports assured that “The first unofficial figure is 17 deceased”. Meanwhile, the columnist provided a lower provisional figure, although he anticipated that it could increase as the hours went by.

David Medrano reported unofficial figures of the event (Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

“One of my ears informs me that in Querétaro It is unofficially reported that at least 15 people are dead. It is a preliminary report that Liga MX has. This is a catastrophe.” it reads in the profile of @franco_record.

It was minute 61 of the match when a altercation between members of animation groups, In the television broadcast, a sudden movement of the masses located in the stands behind Washington Aguirre’s goal was documented. moments later, the Commissioner of the meeting authorized the entry of families to the field of play to safeguard their integrity.

Fans staged a fight and invasion of the field in Querétaro vs Atlas (Video: Twitter)

The police forces present on the premises could not contain the barristas, who spread to various points in the stadium where the conflict continued. Various videos on social networks showed the attacks that local team fans directed against their opponents in groups that came to exceed five to one, Sometimes the victims did not present any type of resistance or defense..

Hours after the fight died down, the governor of the state of Querétaro, Mauricio Curi condemned the facts and assured that “The company that owns Gallos and institutions must answer for the facts. I have given instructions so that the law is applied with all its consequences.” At the time, he confirmed the cancellation of a tour and permanence in his demarcation until responsibilities are determined.

The attacks spread to the vicinity of the stadium (Photo: Twitter/@Comandante_CDG)

Enrique Alfaro, Governor of the state of Jalisco, also spoke about the events and confirmed his willingness to support the investigations. Similarly, he contacted his counterpart in Querétaro, as well as the owner of the Atlas, Alejandro Irarragorri, to locate the people from Jalisco who attended the meeting in the Corregidora. “The information and data on these events have not yet been determined, but I will be on the lookout,” he said.

The directive of the Atlas red and black issued a statement requesting “the pertinent authorities, Liga BBVA MX and the FMF, to thoroughly investigate and reach the ultimate consequences, determining responsibilities to those who are involved and apply the full force of the law.

Some of the victims were no longer able to resist the group attacks (Photo: Twitter/@PelonGomis)

For his part, moments after Liga MX issued its official statement, the host team routed the same action. Through their verified Twitter account, they condemned the events and assured “We are in full communication and coordination with the authorities so that they act energetically against anyone responsible. As an institution, we condemn violence of any kind. We will continue to report.”

In the midst of the controversy over the presence of the homophobic cry in the stadiums, users on social networks have shown their indignation and disapproval. It is worth mentioning that the unfortunate scenes took place in eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

