Tips to get the most out of iPhone

For decades the iPhone has been the smartphone favorite Of many for all the usability options, however, there are some features that are not as publicized and that many may not be aware of despite having a phone of the brand.

who have a iPhone can find various functions that will be useful to use the phone like an expert.

In Apple’s iOS 14 update, the function was integrated backtap with which you can take advantage of sensors on the rear to detect with couple of hits initiate the command that was assigned to it in the settings. For example, you can set two taps to lock or take a screenshot.

Also, it allows the shortcuts option, which are user-customized commands so that you are in control of various actions with your finger. The available options are several, so it will depend entirely on what the user wants. To access them you must visit the Settings option, then Accessibility and Touch.

This option is useful for share photos without doing multiple actions to attach them to messages, since it is only enough to locate the image in the gallery, select the Share option and select Copy photo. Subsequently, you only have to select the application where you want to place it, keep your finger pressed for a few seconds in the text field and hit Paste. That way it will appear as an attached photo.

Since the iOS 15 update, Apple incorporated the option to copy text from an imageregardless of the surface from which it is taken, since the system accurately recognizes the content which transcribes it, saving the user a lot of time,

On the other hand, if you want to save time typing on the keyboard, you can press the dictation option that appears when you tap the microphone icon located at the bottom right. This is similar to Android and various messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, has lost ground in knowledge and usefulness to Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant in recent years. To increase Siri’s powers, Apple added more skills in iOS 14, and with iOS 14.5, it now includes a more diverse set of voices.

To change how and when Siri sounds, tap the Settings icon on the home screen, select Siri & Search, and make your choices. You can also choose to display conversations on screen by pressing Siri Responses and toggling on “Always show Siri text” and “Always show your requests” to make sure you see the last word too.

For those of you who are tired of your iPhone always opening the Safari browser instead of DuckDuckGo or Google Chrome when you tap a link, or opening Apple email instead of the Gmail app when an email address is selected from the email list. Contacts can customize it. If the iPhone has iOS 14 or later, you can choose the applications you want to use as default programs.

To do so, just tell Siri: “Open Gmail settings” or whatever app you want to use. You can also press the Settings icon on the home screen, swipe to the app’s name, and select it to enter its settings. Touch the default browser app or default email app and on the next screen, select the preferred program.

