TikTok joins Katy Perry and Shania Twain in the viral of the moment

With a fresh hangover from a Resident annihilating J Balvin, the good musical vibes had to come sooner or later. In cool territory, there are few artists of the stature of Katy Perrywho continues to polish his TikTok account.

From the hand of Shania Twain (another veteran in divismo) they have released a duo that is delighting the platform, recreating a phrase from their song ‘Man! I feel like a woman‘. It’s a simple ‘Let’s go girls’, but it has already become the most watched clip on the twain channel and in a global trend.

Between the two they add up ‘only’ eight million followersvery far from the head of the list that Khaby Lame will lead very soon, something that has not prevented them from taking advantage of the platform where not only is it allowed to squirt, but it is practically mandatory.

The tiktok in question remember that the rush of the nineties and early 2000s is hitting hard on the dancing social network: a few days before we found out that Lindsay Lohan is pronounced ‘Lowend’, and for example Will Smith continues to hit hard in every bullshit that occurs to him to upload.

It is clear that the platform is no longer just a way to make yourself known to the world with very few resources, but a way to remind the world that you may sound a bit like a boomer, but if you’re in it, you’re up to date.