This is the hotel in Guatemala where Will Smith stayed

Will Smith shared with the people of Guatemala

american actor Will Smith prepares to possibly win the Oscar for Best Actor at the ceremony to be held on March 27. while you wait, the actor visited Guatemala and stayed in a luxurious eco hotel with a stunning view.

Smith caught the critics for his interpretation of Richard Williams in the film “The Williams Method”which narrates the plan that the father of Serena and Venus Williams created to turn them both into tennis stars.

He has shared his visit to Guatemala on social networks, showing how well he is having a good time through the streets of the country Central American, sharing with its inhabitants.

The hotel where you decided to stay it is located in San Juan Alotenango and is called Finca San Cayetanoits greatest attraction is its ecological awareness.

Like all luxury hotels, it has international food restaurants, a bar, a children’s club, a children’s play area, extensive green areas, a coffee farm, a coffee shop, and other services.

Being a farm, the hotel also offers some tours for the coffee plantationby the farm and you can also go cycling, hiking, horseback riding and bird watching.

The hotel workers took advantage of the renowned actor’s visit to ask for autographs and take pictures with him better promotion than that?

One of the most interesting features of Finca San Cayetano is its privacy, because it has cabin-type rooms, far from each other. This offers that the guests do not disturb each other.

At the same time, they bet that from each space, their visitors enjoy the sounds and beauty of the nature that surrounds them.

Between that nature to which one has access, highlights the view towards the South Coast and the volcanoeswhich is both impressive and chilling.

The cheapest room is the Bourbon, which has a price of $140 dollars per night and has capacity for four people. It has a terrace, jacuzzi and its price includes breakfast.

The most expensive and exclusive of the rooms is the Geisha, at a cost of $190 dollars per night and with capacity for up to five people. It includes two terraces, a balcony and its cost covers lunch for two of the visitors.

