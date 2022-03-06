this high-end Xiaomi pulls its price, with Snapdragon 888 and 120W charging

Scandal price for the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, which drops to 499.95 euros in its 8GB + 128GB version.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G* It is one of the most powerful phones currently available in the Xiaomi catalog, not only because of its Snapdragon 888 processor, but also because of its brutal 120W fast charge. We are talking about this smartphone because it stars in an incredible offer: it falls to the €499.95 on eBaywhich represents a discount of 150 euros.

The model on offer is 8GB+128GB, enough memory to enjoy a good user experience. Specifically, this version has a recommended retail price of 649.99 euros. You can also buy it on sale at PcComponentswhere it stays in the 524 euros. Whichever store you choose, you will get one of the most “Pro” phones on the market at the moment. Let’s discover the rest of its leading features.

Buy the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G at the best price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G on offer is the gray one, built with a combination of plastic and glass. Its sides are curved, which allows us a better grip. If we look at its front, we see that it equips a 6.67-inch AMOLED screenwith resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. This is a crisp, bright and colorful panel with minimal response time.

Under the chassis is a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, offering top-notch performance. As we told you in our review of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, there is no application or game that can put this chip on the ropes. To this we add that it has 5G connectivity and already has update to MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Although we have not talked about it until now, the main camera on the back is another of the jewels of this model. It’s about a 108MP sensor which is capable of capturing excellent images in bright scenes. You will also be able to use an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP tele macro, while the front camera is 16 MP.

We must also pay special attention to the performance of the 5,000mAh battery, which can stretch up to two weeks of use. The most impressive thing is that it is compatible with 120W fast chargewith the charger included in the box, so the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G can be fully charged in just 25 minutes.

