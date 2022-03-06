They show the chase and shooting that Caín Velásquez starred in

Cain Velasquezlegend of UFCis in prison when facing multiple charges against him after the attack he carried out at the beginning of the week, shooting a subject recognized as Harry Goularte.

The 39-year-old fighter justified that he carried out said action as revenge, after Goularte allegedly He sexually abused a relative of his.

This Thursday, the American television network NBC Bay Areaexhibited the video of the chase and shooting carried out by Velásquez in Santa Clara, Calif.

Persecution and capture of Caín Velasquez after, according to him, shooting a man in Calif. pic.twitter.com/0hxBoZAJuX – Héctor González-Villalba (@hgvillalba) March 4, 2022

Said video was captured by a citizen who was close to where everything happened and did not hesitate to document it immediately. In said tape, the two trucks involved can be seen driving at maximum speed. The authorities assure that Cain was opening fire in said persecution, without success in their attempts.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

According to the portal United States TMZ Sports, the charges against Cain Velasquez They are:

Attempted murder (first degree) Assault with a deadly weapon Shots fired at an occupied car

These charges are enough for the legend of the UFC spend several years in jail.

