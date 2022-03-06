They create a tank in Minecraft that seems to be taken from real life

An amazing Minecraft build uses a small block mod to make a remarkably detailed and realistic tank. The survival sandbox game provides players with the tools and resources to create endless digital constructions. Massive projects, like building a castle on the Minecraft Survival server, achieve impressive scale, while other hobbyists tend to emphasize detail instead.

Thanks to the dedication and the wide range of blocks in the game, the players of Minecraft they are able to bring to life surprisingly large and complex constructions. Materials such as stone, wood, and glass must be collected by the player in Survival Mode, and construction is made more risky by the threat of death. Minecraft Creative Mode, meanwhile, gives players unlimited access to all blocks and allows them to fly for an easier experience. Large-scale builds can be completed in either mode, and players’ creativity is often astounding regardless of how they built their project.

Now a fan has built his own tank on Minecraft, with a mod that allowed him to achieve an impressive level of detail. The Chisels and Bits mod gives the digital architect access to extremely small blocks, which combine to form a truly realistic interpretation of the ISU-152 main battle tank from the WWII era. The Chisels and Bits mod allows the player to create prominent curves, making the tank less checkered than the typical Minecraft build. Steve has even been included, to demonstrate both the sheer size and intricate detail of zmilkirill’s creation.

Minecraft tanks come in all shapes and sizes, but zmilkirill has achieved an unprecedented level of detail using the Chisels and Bits mod. The tiny blocks allow for an impressive level of detail on the ISU-152, and the creation doesn’t even look like a Minecraft build from a distance. Even if the tank doesn’t work, its looks would be enough to intimidate any enemy into a quick surrender.