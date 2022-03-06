They charge those linked with a firm used for money laundering and drug trafficking

Those arrested yesterday in Ciudad del Este, within the framework of the operation A Ultranza Py, gave an investigative statement, this Sunday, before the fiscal agent Dennys Yoon Pak, of the Specialized Unit for the Fight against Drug Trafficking. They are Tadeo Moisés González and Grecia Michelle Bogarín Brítez, both allegedly linked to money laundering and drug trafficking through private companies.

González Zárate was charged with money laundering and criminal association and the prosecutor requested preventive detention. Alexis Vidal González, who would be co-administrator of the Total Cars firm and vice president of Grupo San Jorge, and his wife, identified as Irma Vergara, who would also be co-administrator of the group, were also charged with an arrest warrant.

As for the woman, Grecia Bogarín, her release was ordered as no links were found with the operations carried out by the criminal group. According to the investigation, the Total Cars company is linked to the A Ultranza Py operation, but it would be the fictitious name of the San Jorge Group, an SA created in 2021 to launder assets and operate with drug trafficking.

A Ultranza Paraguay is a criminal investigation into a transnational criminal structure dedicated to laundering money from drug trafficking and operating in our country. So far there are 10 detainees, including former deputy Juan Carlos Ozorio, currently a prisoner in the ambush penitentiary.

