These are the most emblematic women in the history of cooking around the world

Although it is true that the culinary world has been led by men in most of its branches, there is no doubt that it has been women who, throughout history, have directed households creating day by day and year after year the culinary tradition of each region. A very important tradition without which gastronomy would not have managed to evolve to the point of maximum exaltation that lives today.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day this March 8, from Easy Kitchen we wanted to pay our little tribute to six of the most representative female figures throughout the history of cooking. Daughters, mothers, grandmothers, wives… All of them professionals between stoves and with a story worth tellingwhich reflects effort and passion.

All our pride and admiration for thema very small representation of the great women who have dedicated themselves and continue to dedicate their lives to the wonderful world of cooking.

Eugenie Brazier (France)

Recognized as “the lady of French cuisine”, Eugenie Brazier (1895-1977) accumulated great culinary achievements throughout his life. Among them, the first three Michelin stars in the world in his restaurant La Mére Brazier de Lyon, reached next to Lapérouse, in Paris, and La Pyramide, in Vienne. Thus, in 1933 (12 years after the first edition of the Red Guide) she also became the first woman to achieve this highest recognition, a feat she achieved twice.

Thanks to this, she catapulted Lyon as the second gastronomic capital of France, behind Paris, and established herself as one of the most famous and important cooks in the world. His secret was as simple as his success: simple cooking, top quality products and a great love for what he did.. A recipe with which we can make our little tribute to his greatness? This traditional gratin onion soup, of which, without a doubt, she would be more than proud.

Julia Child (California)

Any food lover has heard of The art of French cuisinethe wonderful book with which Julia Child (1912-2004) revolutionized American cuisine by popularizing the French culinary tradition and bringing it to thousands of homes in the United States. To this is added the movie Julie & Juliawhere she is played by the great Meryl Streep, where the story of this great woman for cooking in the world is told.

His great success came in 1962 in his debut on the television program I’ve been readingin which the public enjoyed his preparation of a omelette perfect live. Thanks to his talent between stoves and knives, she surpassed all standards and started his own Show of TV, The French Chef.

Star of several shows, author of a few more books and, above all, having become the most beloved cook by the North American public, at Cocina Fácil we are left with her irresistible and memorable Queen of Sheba cake.

By the way, at the end of March (on the 31st), HBO Max premieres a Julia Child series, “Julia”, starring actress Sarah Lancashire. A biopioc of 8 chapters, the first 3 will be broadcast on the 31st and then one a week.

Alice Waters (New Jersey)

Founder of the legendary Chez Panisse restaurant in Berkeley, California, Alice Waters (1944) adds to her career as a cook, that of pedagogue and activist, a movement exercised from the kitchen and to which she has dedicated most of her life. Defending an approach to our way of eating based on sustainability and support for local products and producersintroduces food and culinary education in schools.

This is how it is carried out through its initiative The Edible Schoolyard, which aims to improve children’s nutrition by providing free food education. An uncompromising commitment for which she has been appointed one of the most influential people in the world on the list Time 100holding the position of International Vice President of slow food, which promotes sustainable agriculture. Because of and for her, we chose this recipe for sautéed spinach with bacon and egg.

Cristeta Comerford (Philippines)

of humble origin, Cristeta Comerford (1962) is the living reflection of the American dream fulfilled. From the Philippines, her native country, she emigrated to the United States to start in the world of hospitality in different restaurants in Washington and Chicago. His career was not easy, but it was admirable. He went from washing dishes to setting up his own restaurant in the same American capital; and from there, to become the first Filipino-American and Asian woman to be selected as White House Executive Chef. It was the Clintons who “discovered” it and introduced it as a second kitchen in 1995.

Twenty-seven years later, the chef has seen the Obamas, for whom she prepared many dishes with organic vegetables that Michelle herself cultivated in the presidential gardens; to the Trump family, for whom she changed much of her menu; and she now cooks for Joe Biden, who has also wanted to keep her. One of the recipes that she herself could include among her favorites is this tropical avocado salad with fruit and prawns, in crunchy tubes.

Clare Smyth (Ireland)

Recognized as one of the most important female chefs in the world, it was in 2007 when the career of Clare Smyth (1978) took a 180° turn thanks to iconic chef Gordon Ramsey, who offered her the position of head chef at his famous Gordon Ramsey restaurant in 2007. Risky, contemporary and determined, it is the First UK woman to earn 3 Michelin stars and in being in charge of one of the most powerful kitchens in London, that of his Core restaurant.

Today has become everything an international icon of female struggle within the kitchens, a role with which she feels totally identified and for which she works tirelessly. Among other recognitions, she has been awarded as National Chef of the Yearby the British list of Good Food Guidesand as to best chef in the worldby The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. With her in mind, we suggest this battered hake in pistachios with crayfish flambé.

Daniela Soto-Innes

At 28 years old, Daniela Soto-Innes (1990) became the youngest woman to receive the recognition to best chef in the world for the ranking of The World 50 best restaurants. An award that was given to her at the helm of the Cosme y Atla restaurant in New York, thanks to which she has also been recognized by great chefs around the world. She is “an innovative, jovial and fresh figure in the world of gastronomy”, a Mexican chef proud to symbolize a triumph for immigration in the United States.

The kitchen has been intrinsic in her life since she was a child. She traveled from Mexico to the United States to train with the best and soak up the diversity of the gastronomic cultures of cosmopolitan America. Before a period of reflection in which she finds herself immersed, she ran the Atlas and Cosme restaurants in New York, together with Enrique Olvera. As a recipe to pay homage to it, we propose these Mexican-style millet bites. A true delicacy from her native land!