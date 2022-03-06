These are the biographical films of artists that are on the way – Publimetro Chile

The biographies of music stars have proven to be a resounding success, both for the producers, in terms of box office and even prizes, as well as for the artists themselves, who bring their musical productions back to life without the need for new songs.

An example of this happened with Ray Charles (Ray2004), and more recently with Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018) and Elton John (Rocketman2019).

Soon we will be able to see the stories of some music legends in movie theaters, so we present you some artists who will soon take their lives to the movies.

Elvis Presley

The story of the King of Rock already has a release date. Elvisdistributed by Warner Broswill hit theaters on June 24 with austin butler personifying this music superstar, in a story that chronicles his growth to become a legend, at the hands of Colonel Tom Parkerinterpreted by Tom Hanks.

Bob Marley

Kingsley Ben-Adir will play Bob Marley.

The authorized biography of the reggae legend is in production and already has a protagonist: Kingsley Ben Adirthe actor who played Malcolm X on One Night in Miami. What’s more, Reinaldo Marcus Greendirector of king richardwill direct this film, which will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and will be produced by Rita, Ziggy and Cedella Marley, relatives of the artist who died at the age of 36 in 1981.

The Bee Gees

Bradley Cooper is the main candidate to bring Barry Gibb to life on the big screen.

One of the most successful groups of the 70s and that had successes for five decades will have its own film, which could be released in 2023, and will be directed by Kenneth Branghdirector of Thortelling the story of the brothers Barry, Andy and Maurice Gibb from arriving in London, from Australia in the 60s, to reaching the top with disco music, with its ups and downs. Barry, the oldest of the Gibb brothers and sole survivor of the group, is expected to be played by Bradley Cooper.

Michael Jackson

michael jackson (Rusty Kennedy/AP)

Lionsgate bought the rights to distribute the King of Pop movie, to be called Michael, and will be produced by Graham Kingthe same of Bohemian Rhapsody. The film has the cooperation of the singer’s heirs and will also have as producers John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the artist’s estate. The script will be John Logana three-time Oscar nominee who collaborated with King on the hit film Martin Scorsese, The Aviator.

madonna

Julia Garner and Florence Pugh fight for the role of Madonna in the cinema.

The Queen of Pop is writing, along with Erin Cressida Wilson, the script for her biographical film, which she will also direct, and which will be distributed by Universal Pictures. They are currently in the casting process to find the protagonist who will go through the beginnings of the career of one of the living legends of pop music. Julia Garner (Ozarks), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), alexa demie (euphoria), Odessa Young (mothering sunday), and emma laird (Mayor of Kingstown) are some of the actresses competing for the role.