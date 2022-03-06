These are all the live-action remakes that will hit theaters and direct releases to Disney +

In the last decade, from Disney they have taken a run for their live action remakes of his animated classics. What began as a commitment to renovate and update slightly outdated stories such as ‘Sleeping Beauty’ or ‘Cinderella’ has given rise to a whole new industry of live-action adaptations, with a calendar full of theatrical releases and Disney +.





Disney wants to revisit some of its best-known movies, albeit with a new approach. There is no longer so much necessarily being thrown around for stories that might need an update for modern audiences, but we also have remakes of movies that were released just 20 years ago in the offing.

Here we leave you this list with the remakes in real action that will arrive in the coming years, including the sequels of some of the bets that have worked best among the public.

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’





This new version of ‘Peter Pan’ will come directly to Disney +. A specific date has not yet been confirmed, but in principle its premiere is scheduled for 2022.

Alexander Moloney and Ever Anderson will be Disney’s new Peter Pan and Wendy Darling, with Jude Law getting into the skin of Captain Hook. David Lowery, The director of ‘The Green Knight’ is in charge of directing the film.

‘Pinocchio’





This 2022 we will have up to four new versions of the Italian tale about the wooden puppet that comes to life, and one of them comes from Disney. Robert Zemeckis directs this remake of the 1940 animated classic, which will feature a cast led by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth like Pinocchio and Tom Hanks like Geppetto.

It is also known that ‘Pinocchio’ will feature Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Evitt and Lorraine Bracco, and that the film will initially be released in the fall of this year.

‘The little Mermaid’





This remake is one of the most anticipated, partly due to the popularity of the original animated film. Halle Bailey will be Ariel in this new version of ‘The Little Mermaid’, which will feature Javier Bardem as King Triton and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

Rob Marshall, who already has his filming directing musicals for Disney, will direct the live-action remake, which has once again relied on Alan Menken for the film’s soundtrack alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. ‘The Little Mermaid’ finished filming last summer and will hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

‘Aladdin 2’





2019 was a powerful year in live-action remakes for Disney, although ‘Aladdin’ is the one that has ended up taking the cat to the water. The film starring Will Smith and Mena Massoud will have a sequel, although in principle it will be an original story and will not be based on ‘The Return of Jafar’, the sequel to the animated film.

There is still no confirmed release date and the film is still looking for a director. yes it is known that John Gatins and Andrea Berloff They will be in charge of developing the script for this sequel in real action.

‘cruella 2’

‘Cruella’ has also hit the mark for the House of Mouse, and as happened with ‘Maleficent’ it has shown that villains attract the public.

Shortly after the premiere of the first film, it was confirmed that there will be a sequel in the works that will once again feature Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. There is still no scheduled date for the premiere or the start of production, but it is known that Craig Gillespie will repeat as director in ‘Cruella 2’ and Tony McNamara as screenwriter.

‘The Jungle Book 2’





Continuing with the sequels in a somewhat unexpected way, ‘The Jungle Book’ will also have a continuation. Jon Favreau and Justin Marks will repeat as director and screenwriter respectively, it has already been confirmed that Neel Sethi He will play Mowgli again in the new film.

Bill Murray, Ben Kingslay, Lupita Nyong’o and Christopher Walken are also expected to return to lend their voices for the ‘The Jungle Book 2’

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’





This 1996 animated classic is also getting its own live-action remake. There are still not many details about the cast or its tentative release date and production is at a very early stage.

yes we know that Alan Menken has confirmed that he will again be in charge of the soundtrack of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ (and if it’s like other remakes, we can expect new songs), and that the playwright David Henry Hwang is working on the script.

‘Hercules’





We are not moving from the 90s, because Disney is also preparing a live-action remake of ‘Hercules’. There is a premiere attempt for 2024, and despite various rumors, no cast members have been confirmed.

This production will be closely related to Marvel, since Joe and Anthony Russo will serve as producers of the remake and Dave Callahamscreenwriter of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, is transferred to the director’s chair.

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’





Another twist on a studio classic, with Rachel Zegler (‘West Side Story’) and Gal Gadot (‘Wonder Woman 1984’) as Snow White and the Queen, respectively. Marc Webb will be the director of the film, which will initially maintain the musical structure.

This remake is already bringing tail long before shooting begins, as actor Peter Dinklage criticized Disney for giving more hype to a story that reinforces harmful stereotypes, although the studio has promised to correct its mistakes with the new version.

More and more remakes in sight





These are the main remakes that Disney is preparing right now, although other possible releases are also coming for both theaters and the home streaming platform. Already in 2018 a remake of ‘Lilo and Stitch’and although it seems that the project has not moved much since then, it is known that Chris Sanderss will be the voice of Stitch again, and also that it is the first film scripted by Mike Van Waes.

We will also have a remake of ‘merlin the charmer’ directed by michael matthews and with script Chris Weitz that he would be starting to sign his cast. The last project on the list will be ‘Bambi’, which in principle could follow the style of the remake of ‘The Lion King’ and opt for a hyper-realistic CGI animation. We are still awaiting more data on the latter, although Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer They would be in charge of writing the script.