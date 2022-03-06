The worst movies you’ll watch on Netflix
An ordinary day on the couch, active Netflix and you start desperately searching for a film in its extensive catalog in which it is so easy to get lost. If you haven’t looked at our recommendations for the best films in history, you may be tempted to press ‘play’ on one of the worst movies of the platform. As at Cosmo we are good people and we don’t want you to waste your time watching boring plots or plots that don’t give you anything at all, we show you those titles that you should ignore.
You may think that it is our criteria and as such we are not objective, but in this case we have relied not only on what they made us feel when we made the mistake of putting them on the screen, but also on what the critics say about them. . Surely if we did a survey, you would add some more to this list, but it is a matter of time because our radar is still on to alert you to new and terrible additions. For now, here are ten that you should run away from if you don’t want to end up abandoning them in the first half hour or end up disgusted for having wasted a precious night watching them without getting anything good from them.
A horror one? It is too easy to run into a bad film of this genre and it is that only certain masters behind the camera manage to truly awe us. Here you will see some of those failed attempts. We have also discovered that Adam Sandler reigns supreme in several of them and that achieving a comedy that is funny, entertaining and at the same time intelligent is sometimes an impossible mission. It doesn’t matter either that they have performers with pull in their cast like Dylan Minnette, from ’13 Reasons Why’, because if what they say makes no sense, things end in disappointment. If you thought that ‘365 DNI’ won all the awards for worst Netflix ‘reviews’, we are going to show you that these others are hot on the heels of the story starring Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka. And if we have had the bad leg highlighting any of your favorites, apologies in advance. But you know, it’s all a matter of taste…
hunting with dad
This is the story of an expert hunting father who decides to go on an adventure with his son to bond. Only the issue of killing animals pulls us back, but, in addition, the plot is soporific.
Naked
Another movie of temporary loops without any grace. Rob (Marlon Wayens) lives anchored in the day of his wedding and he is unable to get to the altar because he always wakes up naked in the elevator before the big moment.
where the truth hides
Finding a good horror movie isn’t easy, but don’t waste your precious time on this Thai film that begins with a mother’s car accident, leaving her teenage children to relocate with their mysterious grandparents. There they will find a hole in her living room and they will begin to experience a series of paranoias related to their past. A literal nightmare.
Game over, man!
Three fellow bartenders are pushed to the limit when the guy who was going to fund their video game is kidnapped from the hotel where they work. From there, what happens is nonsense. Skip the screen, you won’t regret it.
the worst week
Nothing new under the sun. Adam Sandler leads the cast of this comedy, to define it in some way, about a father who insists on paying for his daughter’s wedding, although the groom’s father has more dough than him. The disaster will be capital in every way. If you don’t want your week to be the worst, avoid it.
The Ridiculous 6
Sandler does not leave our list with this ‘western’ that is like its title: ridiculous.
mute
We are left speechless to define this film about a mute man who enters a futuristic Berlin while looking for his missing girlfriend.
Christmas in California: City Lights
Romantic comedy, couple in love and heavy that faces a challenge that will put them to the limit. Something original and never seen. ‘Next’.
Open doors
It is a horror movie, but because of how badly executed it is. A mother and son move into a house where strange things begin to happen. We haven’t seen anything like it, have we? Not even Dylan Minnette saves her.
secret obsession
The protagonist of this ‘thriller’ suffers a seizure and when she wakes up she doesn’t remember anything. Her husband, happy that she is still alive, takes her to a cabin away from her, but she will continue to be in danger. Amnesia you will want me to give you if you fall into it.
