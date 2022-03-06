The worst movies you’ll watch on Netflix

Best classic movies of cinema.

An ordinary day on the couch, active Netflix and you start desperately searching for a film in its extensive catalog in which it is so easy to get lost. If you haven’t looked at our recommendations for the best films in history, you may be tempted to press ‘play’ on one of the worst movies of the platform. As at Cosmo we are good people and we don’t want you to waste your time watching boring plots or plots that don’t give you anything at all, we show you those titles that you should ignore.

You may think that it is our criteria and as such we are not objective, but in this case we have relied not only on what they made us feel when we made the mistake of putting them on the screen, but also on what the critics say about them. . Surely if we did a survey, you would add some more to this list, but it is a matter of time because our radar is still on to alert you to new and terrible additions. For now, here are ten that you should run away from if you don’t want to end up abandoning them in the first half hour or end up disgusted for having wasted a precious night watching them without getting anything good from them.

A horror one? It is too easy to run into a bad film of this genre and it is that only certain masters behind the camera manage to truly awe us. Here you will see some of those failed attempts. We have also discovered that Adam Sandler reigns supreme in several of them and that achieving a comedy that is funny, entertaining and at the same time intelligent is sometimes an impossible mission. It doesn’t matter either that they have performers with pull in their cast like Dylan Minnette, from ’13 Reasons Why’, because if what they say makes no sense, things end in disappointment. If you thought that ‘365 DNI’ won all the awards for worst Netflix ‘reviews’, we are going to show you that these others are hot on the heels of the story starring Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka. And if we have had the bad leg highlighting any of your favorites, apologies in advance. But you know, it’s all a matter of taste…