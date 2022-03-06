The workout Leonardo DiCaprio only skips once a week

If there is a star that can represent the face and talent of Hollywood, it is Leonardo DiCaprio. Not satisfied with having achieved numerous nominations for the Oscars, he has been one of those who has promoted cult films. However, if we have to name one of the reasons for his success, it would be his physique. There is no doubt that he is one of the most attractive, with his blue eyes, hair with golden highlights and an enviable figure. But behind those strong and marked body lines there is a lot of effort. If you want to know more, we will tell you about the training that is only skipped once a week.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most focused actors out there. In each of his works, he shows that he gets into the skin of the characters. Hence, by recreating a story, he transforms his body and appearance to meet the needs of his character, which is exactly what he did when he had to play Dom Cobb in ‘Inception’, whose qualities demanded six pack of abs. So the specialized training led him to lose 13 kg. He reads on to discover this amazing routine.

The training routine that changed Leonardo DiCaprio’s life

To achieve a superstar abs (literally), DiCaprio turned to a specialist, Gregory Joujon Roche. Although the change was drastic and very noticeable, she did not push his body to the limit without measuring consequences.. Instead of doing routines of the highest intensity directly and without purpose, he set out to reduce the adiposity of each of the areas that required it until he molded his structure. So, mainly, he prioritized activities that helped him achieve a certain physical condition and get rid of excess weight. Such as strength training, cardio, and martial arts, plus interval yoga.

The interval training methodology is very effective. And it is that it is about contrasting the routine with activities of high and low demand, getting the body to experience a period of regulated intensity. Since while there are moments of a lot of momentum, later another one of less power arrives that serves as a recovery. In this way, muscular resistance, speed and adaptation to sport in general are increased. All this after a correct cardiovascular preparation.

The protagonist of ‘El Aviador’ also dedicated 30 minutes of his program to weightlifting. And it’s just what definitely toned his triceps and his upper body. On the other hand, the fitness schedule was so demanding that he did it 6 days a week, accompanied by a dietary plan based on organic products. All in all, he was immensely fruitful and, above all, fit for the character in the hit film.

We are sure that now Leonardo DiCaprio is not only your idol because of the movies he has been at the top of.. Perhaps his level of commitment to improving his muscles has inspired you in the best way. How about?