The Witch, evil lurking

Already established on a farm, the family made up of William (Ralph Ineso), his wife (Kate Dickie) and his five children, it will not be long before he begins to question whether the decision made was the right one. It is when the baby Samuel disappears, being in the care of Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), that the spectators will be witnesses of what is hidden in the forest.

In those first minutes the film not only gives rise to the drama that will unleash the plot, but also shows its cards. What the family, in its puritanical hysteria suspects, is a reality for the viewer since no information is hidden; we see directly the fate of little Samuel.

There is a real evil lurking, but what matters is the way in which fear invades and consumes the family group, filling them with remorse, resentment and suspicion. One by one the protagonists will succumb to these feelings and that is where the true terror resides, the most human. How do we react to the tragedies that knock on our door, invade our homes and are here to stay?

Regarding the technical aspect, the direction of photography of “The Witch” runs on behalf of Jarin Blaschke who makes use of a palette of grays and blues, which manage to give the film a dark and cold atmosphere. The music of Mark Coven it has its own weight when it comes to providing tension, accompanying panoramic shots of apparent normality, it creates a palpable heaviness in the atmosphere.

“The Witch” It was an auspicious directorial debut for Robert Eggers, in addition to a great horror work. He achieves his mission in a wise way, a tense calm that does not need to abuse shocks and excessiveness. Eggers manages to create a powerful story based on a premise that has been a base in the world of terror: the witch tale.

The director’s next project was “The Lighthouse”one of the most interesting films of the year 2019. Starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson (in a brilliant acting duel), as a remote lighthouse keeper and his assistant. His third film will arrive in April this year. “The Northmans”a Viking story set in the 10th century starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Claes Bang and Willem Dafoe.

The Witch (2015) Trailer Subtitled The Witch (2015) Trailer Subtitled A24

“The Witch” Is available in Netflix.