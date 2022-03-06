The story of Britney Spears’ red latex jumpsuit: “It was all my idea” | LOS40 Classic

“I want a red jumpsuit.” Britney Spears I was clear about the outfit with which I wanted to appear in the video clip of Oops!… I did it again. Something specific and original. Tight and sexy. At the last minute, against the clock, the famous red latex jumpsuit was made whose significance was unimaginable at the time: 22 years later it is still one of the most iconic and representative outfits of the ‘princess of pop’. This is the story of that latex garment that not only reaffirmed Britney’s personality to the world, but also became a timeless symbol, one of her stylistic hallmarks.

“It was all my idea”

Britney Spears was 18 when she posted Oops!… I did it again (1999). The first album (…Baby one more time) had been his introduction to the world. The second made her a superstar. So when it came time to shoot the music video for the title track, it had to be something no one could ever forget. Composed and produced by Max Martin and Rami Yacoub, the theme focuses on a woman who takes love as if it were a game and decides to take advantage of it by playing with the emotions of her crush. It also includes a dialogue with references to the movie Titanic.

The single was a huge success, but what has stayed most firmly in our memories is not just its catchy melody or its chorus. The video, futuristic in style and set in space, is an icon, mainly because of the singer’s unforgettable outfit. The brain behind all this phenomenon has a name: that of Britney Spears herself.

It is known that the artist is always fully involved in each of her projects. In this case, she was very clear about what she wanted when it was time to shoot the clip. “It was all my idea,” he said on MTV in 2000. “I thought, ‘I want to be on Mars, dance on Mars.'” And he let the director, Nigel Dick, know. The ‘instructions’ he gave went beyond dancing. on Mars. He also participated in the creation of her wardrobe.”Yes, she contributed…Britney wanted it to be a big moment,” confirmed her stylist Estee Stanley.





Britney Spears, at a show in 1999, the year of Oops!… I did it again. / Getty Images

“I want a red jumpsuit”

“I want a red jumpsuit. I want a handsome astronaut, but there can be no spaceship.” Those were Spears’ requests to Dick. The director told Bustle: “One of the four things Spears wanted was a red jumpsuit. So we did our usual searches, we had hired a person in charge of the wardrobe.

The stylist hired was Estee Stanley, who worked closely with Britney in creating the costumes for the space video. “We wanted everything to be sexy and monochromatic,” she explained in Vogue magazine. Both decided on the silver outfits of the dancers or the suit of the handsome astronaut, but they did not give Spears’ main garment. The one they proposed was not to her liking. She wanted something very specific and original, not something bought from a store. According to Nigel Dick: “We found a catsuit that was fantastic, I loved it… but she turned it down. It was a gorgeous outfit, she really had style. It felt like it was thrown out the window and we had to accept that rubber suit.”

“Against the clock”

against the clock Estee Stanley and Britney Spears turned to Michael Bush. The famous Hollywood designer (Elizabeth TaylorMichael Jackson) was doing all the costumes for the singer’s tour at the time: “It came to us at the last minute. We asked him to do something special. In music, everyone has to do everything in two minutes, so we knew he could do it … the creation of the famous red latex jumpsuit had to be done against the clock, ”Stanley revealed in Vogue.

“The night before the shoot, I was informed that Britney had hired a guy who had done Michael Jackson’s wardrobe to make the suit that he had to wear the next day,” recalled the director of the clip.

That monkey was my worst nightmare. If you put on a latex suit, you immediately sweat, and I knew Britney was going to be dancing all day.

The designer was enthusiastic about the assignment despite having to work in a hurry. In 11 hours, the night before the shooting of the video for Oops!… I did it again, Bush made the garment that today is an icon of fashion… and pop music, with red latex. Spears loved it. The idea “came from Britney…it was something she really wanted to do,” Stanley said.

“My worst nightmare”

The stylist had reservations about the piece’s sticky material. “That monkey was my worst nightmare. If you put on a latex suit, you immediately sweat, and I knew Britney was going to be dancing all day. She was afraid that she might pass out. Every time we did a take, she would unbutton her jumpsuit and it literally looked like a bucket of water spilling…she had a very intense day. But it caused a sensation.”

It was the hardest part of the shoot: getting Britney’s temperature down. “She really got overheated when she had to dance because a garment like that traps heat. But she believed it was the best thing for the video. Doing it with elastane or another material would not have had the same effect as latex. We wanted to set it in the space age without losing sight of the sensual touch, which I think was added with the flared pants and high neck of the jumpsuit.”

The outfit was completed with black shoes that were not the ones that were planned either. “After the first take, she rejected the red boots because they weren’t comfortable. So she did the rest of the video with the black shoes, which were actually the sneakers that she was wearing when she arrived at the shoot that day, ”said the director of the clip.

“I remember that red suit so damn hot”

The repercussion of the emblematic one-piece suit crossed borders, occupied thousands of pages in magazines around the world, and is still present thanks to the countless fans who have joined the experience of recreating it to pay tribute to the singer. Not only has it been a popular Halloween outfit for the last two decades, familiar faces like Miley Cyrus (on Mother’s Daughter) have sported their own version.

In March 2020, Britney celebrated the song’s 20th anniversary by sharing a photo of the video on her Instagram accompanied by this post: “Oops!….how did…20 years go by so fast! I can not believe it. I remember that red suit so damn hot… but the dance was fun and it made the shoot easier!!!! But seriously, you all have shown me so much support with this song, I want to say thank you by sending my love to all of you!”