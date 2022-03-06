The secrets of Dumbledore’ is a vital film for the future of the Harry Potter universe

The recent release of a new trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ has reminded us that the eventful next adventure of the harry potter universe. will be the next April 8 when a movie presumed essential to the future of the franchise hits theaters.

Recall that the output of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald was widely discussed at the time, and not necessarily in a positive way. He had been one of the most notable aspects of the failed ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, but his legal problems have sunk his career, it remains to be seen that he is able to recover.

Mads Mikkelsen It is not a bad replacement at all, but for the general public it does not have a special pull for its presence to raise interest in the film. In addition, there is the fact of changing the actor on the fly without there being a narrative justification, but the truth is that the popularity of the ‘Fantastic Animals’ franchise is not going through its best moment either.

Low interest?

The first clue that public interest in the franchise had waned we had it in the fact that ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ grossed considerably less than the first installment when its cost had been even higher.

From the 814 million worldwide collection of ‘Fantastic Animals and where to find them’ we went to the 654 of its sequel, which made it The lowest grossing film in the entire Harry Potter universe. Money gave despite costing 200 million dollars, but the spectators reacted with less enthusiasm and the critics were not convinced at all.

Let us not forget either how damaged the image of JK. Rowling after being accused of transphobia. It is true that she had some very popular defenders, such as Ralph Fiennes, but she has lately kept a low profile, deciding not to participate in the special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’.





All this led to the media even asking Warner to cancel the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, but the studio went ahead with its plans. After all, keep giving money. Perhaps not as much as they expected at first, but the benefits are the benefits and there was always the option of further strengthening their ties to Harry Potter.

Let’s keep in mind that ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ is the first installment of the saga that alludes in its title to a previously known character -also note the possibility that the links go further, that Tom Riddle was studying at Hogwarts during that time-, and that the fact that it is the first film in this saga that is not written alone by JK Rowling does not go unnoticed . On this occasion she collaborates with Steve Kloversthe screenwriter behind seven of the eight films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Warner’s Chances





The plan of Warner and Rowling was always that ‘Fantastic Beasts’ consisted of five movies. So after ‘Dumbledore’s Secrets’ there would be another two if all goes according to plan. That is the essential detail, because the studio could always throw in the towel as soon as it becomes clear that the public is turning its back on them.

Thus, the box office performance of ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ should dictate sentence, because the excuse of the pandemic would not work in this case, since event movies are indeed bringing people to theaters -‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swept it away, ‘Uncharted’ is doing very well and everything points to a huge success for ‘The Batman’-. And the one that concerns us now is, or at least it should be.

Let’s keep in mind that It also wouldn’t be the first time that Hollywood has left a franchise in the lurch.. The case of ‘The Divergent Series’ is not so far away, where it was directly decided to adapt the last book in two installments to never make the second after the failure of ‘Loyal’.





However, the crash should be very evident so that Warner had no other way out than to get rid of the saga, but what is unquestionable is that the franchise is in a much more delicate position than the studio ever expected.

Yes indeed, that the Harry Potter universe is not going to end this saga is evident. Whether with a television series for HBO Max, in a jump to the big screen of the play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ or some other type of project, it is a matter of time that there is something more.

If ‘Fantastic Animals 3’ is not up to the task, the next movement will probably come sooner rather than later – we have the success of ‘Return to Hogwarts’ very recently to be clear that the public does want more – but if it is, it should achieve increase the interest of the public in the face of the two remaining films that would still be released and that Warner can take its future plan with this universe more calmly. A great asset in favor of this second option is that it will have less competition than usualwhich surely helps that there are people who are encouraged to see it in theaters.