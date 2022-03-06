The rocket that wandered through space finally crashed on the Moon and opens the debate about space debris

The impact occurred at 12:25 GMT on the hidden side of the Moon, according to astronomer Bill Gray (Photo: Capture)

Finally, the Moon has one more crater. A stage of a rocket that has wandered through space for years crashed into it on Friday, according to experts, but since it could not be observed directly, it will take patience to see it in images. The impact occurred at 12:25 GMT on the far side of the Moon, according to astronomer Bill Gray, who was the first to identify the impending collision. The cylindrical object was moving at more than 9,000 km / h and is likely to have caused a crater “10 to 20 meters in diameter” he told AFP.

Its trajectory had been calculated by observations made by telescopes on Earth. “We had a lot of data on this object,” said Bill Gray, who estimates it hit the Moon “this morning.” The identification of the rocket in question was the subject of debate because no one officially deals with recording and tracking space debris in deep space.

Gray, creator of the software used by NASA-funded observation programs, keeps an eye on them so they aren’t mistaken for asteroids and so time isn’t wasted futilely studying them. Initially it was thought that the remains were from a SpaceX rocket but in the end it was deduced that it was a Chinese ship, specifically from a stage of the Long March rocket, which took off in 2014 for a mission called Chang’e 5-T1, as part of the country’s lunar exploration program.

Beijing denied it and assured that the stage had “entered safely into the earth’s atmosphere” and had “completely burned”. But according to Gray, China confused two missions with similar names and was actually talking about a rocket launched much later.

The Moon has been a steadfast witness to the history of the Solar System, its cratered surface recording countless collisions over the past 4 billion years REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

In any case, the crater can only be seen through NASA’s LRO (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter) probe or India’s Chandrayaan-2, both in orbit around this star. The US space agency confirmed in January that it wanted to find the crater, but warned that the operation could take “weeks”.

According to Gray, the two probes can observe the entire lunar region once a month. It’s not unusual for rocket stages to be left behind in the cosmos, but it’s the first time an unintended collision with the Moon has been identified. In the past, rocket stages have been launched at the star for scientific purposes.

NASA had conducted a similar experiment in 2009, when it intentionally crashed the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite, or LCROSS, into a permanently shadowed crater near the lunar south. It is an event that also opens the debate on how the space junk it can start to be a real problem, not only for us, but for our entire cosmic ‘neighborhood’. At least the close one.

NASA’s lunar probe Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will be in charge of the search and, probably, their investigations will bear fruit in a few weeks. According to the publication Scientific American’ the impact occurred near the Hertzsprung Craterwhich has some 570 kilometers in diameterbut at the moment there are no more concrete estimates.

Pablo Hayne, Assistant Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at the University of Colorado, described this unplanned impact “as an exciting opportunity”. Said the scientist: “The Moon has been a steadfast witness to the history of the Solar System, its cratered surface recording countless collisions over the past 4 billion years. However, scientists rarely get a glimpse of the projectiles, usually asteroids or comets, that form these craters. Without knowing the details of what created a crater, scientists can’t learn much from studying one.”.

This impact will provide a serendipitous experiment that could reveal a great deal about how natural collisions hit and roll across planetary surfaces. Researchers will have more tools to interpret the arid landscape of the Moon and also the effects that impacts have on Earth and other planets.

As Hayne explains, there has been some debate about the exact identity of the object currently falling on a collision course with the Moon. “Astronomers know that the object is a discarded upper-stage booster from a high-altitude satellite launch. It is approximately 12 meters long and weighs nearly 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms). Evidence suggests it’s likely a SpaceX rocket launched in 2015 or a Chinese rocket launched in 2014, but both parties have denied ownership.” he explained.

Astronomers know the object is a discarded upper-stage booster from a high-altitude satellite launch. It is approximately 12 meters long and weighs almost 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms) POLITICS INVESTIGATION AND TECHNOLOGY US NATIONAL ARCHIVES



After the rocket hits the lunar surface, a shock wave will travel along the projectile at several miles per second. “In a matter of milliseconds, the rear of the rocket hull will be obliterated with bits of metal that will explode in all directions,” the scientist had said.

A twin shock wave is then expected to travel down into the upper layer of dust on the Moon’s surface called the regolith. “The compression of the impact will heat the dust and rocks and generate a red-hot flash that would be visible from space if there was a spacecraft in the area at the time.. A cloud of vaporized rock and metal will expand from the point of impact as dust and sand-sized particles are flung skyward. Over the course of several minutes, the ejected material will rain back down onto the surface around the now smoldering crater. Virtually nothing will remain of the ill-fated rocket,” Hayne added.

This accidental tomorrow crash experiment will give planetary scientists the opportunity to observe a very similar crater in daylight. It will be like seeing the LCROSS crater in full detail for the first time.

Since the impact will occur on the far side of the Moon, it will be out of sight of ground-based telescopes. “But about two weeks after impact, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter will begin to glimpse the crater as its orbit carries it above the impact zone. Once conditions are right, the lunar orbiter’s camera will begin taking pictures of the impact site at a resolution of about 3 feet (1 meter) per pixel. Lunar orbiters from other space agencies can also focus their cameras on the crater.”

The shape of the crater and the ejected dust and rocks are expected to reveal how the rocket was oriented at the time of impact. A vertical orientation will produce a more circular feature, while an asymmetrical debris pattern might indicate more of a belly drop. “Models suggest that the crater could be between 30 and 100 meters in diameter and between 2 and 3 meters deep.” ended.

Jorge Coghlan, founder, president and director of the CODE Astronomical, Meteorological Observatory and Space Museum, at the CODE Space Observatory Astronomical Observatory in Santa Fe, advanced yesterday to Infobae: “It will happen on the other side of the moon, on the dark side, so the only way we will have images will be from the EH probe, which is in lunar orbit. There is a Lunar Reconnaissance probe that is very well known, which is the one with the most sophisticated cameras to take in the smallest objects on the surface.”

This rocket will join many other piles of space debris already strewn across the lunar surface NASA 162

Dr. Ricardo Podestá, director of the Department of Geophysics and Astronomy of the Faculty of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences (FCEFN), added Infobae: “It will be at 9:25 a.m. (local time) According to the data provided, the crater to be produced will have a diameter of 20 meters. The impact will be quite important. It will be on the hidden side of the Moon. It will not be possible for us to see it.”

The space debris debate

How should we all feel about this impending impact? John Crassidis, a space debris expert at the University at Buffalo, chose to say “this is no big deal.” First of all, the disappearance of this rocket will not disturb the alabaster orb of the Earth. As its crater-pocked surface confirms, our natural satellite can shake off all manner of substantial blows. “Don’t worry, the moon will still be there afterwards,” Crassidis said.

This rocket will join many other piles of space debris that are already strewn across the lunar surface. “This rocket, right now, I don’t think it’s a big deal,” said Alice Gorman, a space archaeologist at Flinders University in Australia. The precedent shows that we should not worry, not yet, anyway.

The only legitimate concern about this imminent impact is what exactly it portends for our future. The United States, China, Russia and others are increasingly looking to the moon as humanity’s first extraterrestrial outpost. “The hope is that we come back to stay,” said Reddy, co-director of the Space Situational Awareness Laboratory at the University of Arizona. “And you don’t want anything to rain on people if they live there.”

“It should not be taken as an invasion of the Moon or pollution or more junk as it is commonly said because for more than half a century vehicles have been sent to the Moon”, closed Coghlan.

With information from AFP

