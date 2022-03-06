The Peruvian Amazon, in danger due to coca expansion and illegal highways

Pucallpa (Peru), March 6 (EFE).- Last August, in the quiet Sawawo Hito 40 Native Community, in Peru, they played with the short-wave radio that the community members have, in which they listen to music from Brazil and news from what happens out there, in those places called cities.

Suddenly, a strange conversation alerted the entrance of a company along a highway, heading towards the nearby community of El Dorado.

Faced with the threat, the training received by the Sawawo Community Surveillance Committee (CVC), in the district of Yurúa, province of Atalaya (Ucayali, on the border with Brazil), was put into practice and patrols began.

In one of them, on the border with the native community of Shahuaya, they found two forestry tractors and two motorcycles from a logging company that entered their territory without warning and crossed the natural boundary between the two communities, the Amonia River, with impunity.

Across the river, more than 40 forest workers watched the villagers without much emotion.

After the first investigations, the invaders were identified: Inversiones Forestales JS, owned by Juan Simón Mendoza Pérez, a member of a powerful family linked to politics and the logging business in Ucayali.

The community members of Sawawo were trained with a project financed by ReWild, an environmental organization founded by Leonardo DiCaprio, who asked on his social networks to attend to the emergency in Yurúa, which aroused national interest, at least for a few days.

After the criminal complaint filed by Aconadiysh, an indigenous federation that represents the Yurúa communities, the Atalaya Environmental Prosecutor’s Office went to the scene, where the population had immobilized the tractors.

Later, a fiscal inspection began the evaluation of the damages and another visit is expected, which, according to sources, has been delayed due to the busy agenda of the experts who must travel from Lima, more than 600 kilometers away. In February, almost six months after the complaint, the investigation yielded no results.

A “LEGAL” ROAD

The defense of the JS company indicates that they only maintained an old logging road that is now part of the roads proposed by the State: the UC-105.

An official from Ucayali even publicly thanked the company for its support in building the new highway that, they say, will link the center of Peru with Brazil, in an optimal commercial connection.

What neither the official nor JS say is that UC-105 does not have environmental or engineering impact studies nor has it undergone prior consultation as it should be when crossing indigenous territories.

The company also does not have permits to open forest roads. In fact, the old forest road on which the UC-105 would go is a road abandoned more than a decade ago and on which Sawawo, to recover his forest, planted trees, now destroyed by JS.

In Ucayali, between 70% and 80% of the illegal roads in the Peruvian Amazon are built and several NGOs report an escalation of deforestation in the jungle, closely linked to the growth of coca leaf cultivation and agriculture dedicated to oil palm or rice, among others.

The problem of drug trafficking is closely linked to land trafficking and the insecurity of indigenous lands, whose titling is a long-delayed process by successive governments.

PUBLIC HERITAGE

In Peru, forests are public property and those destined for forest use have been declared Permanent Production Forests (BPP), which the State delivers through forest concessions that must comply with legal and technical requirements.

Theoretically, it is not possible to grant property titles in BPPs if they have been concessioned and if peaceful, continuous and public possession of the land is not demonstrated.

The Association of Environmentalist and Artisan Agroforestry Producers of the District of Yurúa is fighting to obtain the documents proving possession of the land requesting 34,000 hectares of forest, adjacent to Sawawo and partially overlapping with land requested by another native community, Antami, and with concessions active forestry.

Edinson Panayfo, a controversial character accused by various sources of being involved in land trafficking, launched a radio announcement in the cities of Ucayali and Junín, calling for people to join his association and occupy the lands surrounding UC-105.

THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG

The 34,000 hectares requested by Panayfo are just a part of what could be one of the largest impacts on tropical forests in Ucayali.

The NGO Asociación ProPurús estimated that the damage to biodiversity and forests in 7 years would reach 300,000 hectares, degraded by loggers, farmers and other occupants.

Additionally, the expansion of drug trafficking is currently a plague in much of Ucayali and in other areas of the Amazon.

“We are experiencing a second drug trafficking boom in Peru and now regions such as Loreto, Madre de Dios and Ucayali are ideal for producing and transporting cocaine drugs to the new great market: Brazil. From that country, the drug is transferred to Europe. Additionally, Brazil is beginning to become a great consumer of coca,” says Rubén Vargas, a specialist in drug trafficking.

Marcial Pezo, in charge of the Regional Forestry and Wildlife Management of Ucayali, is emphatic. “This is a problem that we (…) as a regional government cannot face alone. The intervention of the central government is required.”

But while the official commitments against deforestation are ratified in international events, the construction of illegal highways that end up being incorporated into the national system under the policy of “accomplished facts”, the paralysis of titling of indigenous lands and the promotion of Extractive activities and megaprojects in the Amazon continue.

A CONFLICT THAT LEAVES VICTIMS

This dislocation between discourse and reality is a constant conflict. And like any conflict, it has casualties.

Berlin Diques, leader of one of the most active regional indigenous organizations, the ORAU, has been threatened by land traffickers, by drug traffickers, by illegal miners.

“We are defending our rights, our lands, our lives. We will not allow them to destroy the forests. The indigenous peoples are the first to defend the forests, but the last to be consulted on what will be done with them”, he assures.

Diques, Jamer López, Herlin Odicio and a long list of leaders have been threatened or have survived attacks. During the pandemic alone, 8 indigenous people have been killed for defending their territories and rejecting drug trafficking.

“If it is our turn to die, we will die, but history, our (future) generations will know that we died to defend them, our forests, our legacy…”, says Ranin Coshi, the Shipibo name of López, a member of the ORAU directive.

And with the entry of JS to Sawawo, new threats appeared: a community member was saved from being killed by another who is in favor of the highway and the leaders of the Aconadiysh federation were almost lynched in Puerto Breu by people instigated by the company.

PROGRESS OR DESTRUCTION?

JS says to build the UC-105 for the benefit of the population. A well-built highway that meets legal requirements would help an area as isolated as Yurúa, but the way it is being developed would only cause the destruction of the forests and social disintegration, according to the community members.

Social problems that have already appeared in Nueva Italia, where the road starts and has become a drug trafficking enclave: prostitution and child labor, proliferation of bars and other businesses.

In nearby Bolognesi and in Nueva Italia itself, they have learned to avoid risks and the medical posts suspended night service after the settling of scores between gangs that put at risk those who treated the wounded of criminal gangs.

In the district of Tahuanía, where Bolognesi and Nueva Italia are located, deaths from covid-19 barely reach 4, while murders by firearms, according to a nurse, exceed 8. The scarce police personnel, 6 officers, do not enough to protect more than 9,000 inhabitants.

“What are we 5 or 6 policemen going to do against that? We don’t even have good weapons… If we confront them, who will defend us?”, affirmed one of the agents.

The management of President Pedro Castillo, a school teacher and union leader, has generated serious questions, among others due to the apparent change in anti-drug policy, which calls into question whether or not the eradication of illegal crops will continue.

In addition, the recent rapprochement between Castillo and the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, with the aim of promoting border integration through, precisely, the construction of new roads, has set off the alarms of the environmental community and indigenous organizations.

In the next few days, the native communities on the border with Brazil will meet to see if they can change the way they deal with these threats. As a Brazilian indigenous leader said, when words are not heard, let the arrows speak. The Peruvian government now has the last word. EFE

This report is part of the syndication agreed upon under the strategic alliance established between the Amazon Rainforest Journalism Fund of the Pulitzer Center and Agencia Efe.

Ivan Brehaut

(c) EFE Agency