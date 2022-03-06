eye because everything indicates that the new iPhone SE will cost less than 400 dollarsa price that will undoubtedly mark a before and after for Apple since it will again become one of the cheapest phones in its catalog, something that could attract thousands of users.

If you arrive with that possible price, will probably become a bestseller because it will be a more accessible phone for all its potential buyers. We are talking about the third generation iPhone SE or iPhone SE 2022, which should make an appearance at the next Apple Event.

If so, this means that the previous generation, that is, the iPhone SE that is currently being sold could lower its price even more and be placed with a cost of 199 dollars, which is a very attractive price for a phone that still has a lot to say.

iPhone SE 2022 with 5G, 256 GB and more

We know a few things about the iPhone SE 2022 that should be presented soon through leaks, but there is nothing official. There is talk that this phone could equip an already known design, would have the presence of Touch IDbut I would do without Face ID.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, its most outstanding characteristic would be the 5G connectivity and new data point to the presence of the A15 chip and up to 256 GB of storage, in addition to the presence of iOS 15 and some other things. It would arrive in black, white and red.

The price would start from 399 dollars. Taking into account that price, the iPhone SE 2020 would go down even more and could be placed at $199, in addition, the two could coexist at the same time, so Apple would have a more accessible phone and could reach much more public throughout the world. world.

This would be reflected in more sales and more users who would switch to the iPhone, since now there are surely many people who do not buy a phone because of how expensive it is, so having something more accessible they could take the step and abandon Android definitively. .

The mass production of the iPhone SE 2022 would have started and the same Ming-Chi Kuo dares to predict that there will be around 25 to 30 million shipments of this iPhone in 2022, so The new iPhone SE could be a success if it finally starts with a price below 400 dollars.

Why doesn’t processor and RAM matter on an iPhone?

Via: Forbes