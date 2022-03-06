The most memorable images of cinema

They are remembered, admired, discussed. Everyone knows famous actresses who embody such images. But we dedicate this article to the great work of talented makeup artists, hairdressers and designers.. Thanks to them, women continue to copy bright characters at costume parties and photo shoots. Find out how creative film teams were inspired and worked.

Leeloo (The Fifth Element)

The image of the alien Leeloo was inscribed in the history of world cinema. It was thought out to the smallest detail. The main task of the stylists was to emphasize the supernatural origin of the heroine. Hairstyle, makeup and clothes showed that the character of Mila Jovovich was not an ordinary person. The actress put up with dyeing her hair orange and bleaching the roots every few days, because her bright hue quickly faded. Only at the end of the filming, the hairdressers made a wig, since Mila’s hair was damaged.

The heroine’s makeup did not have bright lines. To give depth and clarity to the look, the stylists used soft eyeliner and neutral shadows. Few people know that Leeloo’s famous wardrobe (as well as that of the entire film) originated designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Nina (Black Swan)

The sophisticated makeup reflected the mystical side of the protagonist of Natalie Portman. The stylists created an incredible image for the transformation of a modest ballerina into a demonic creature at the end of the film. They used MAC professional cosmetics: matte white shade, dark scarlet lipstick and ultra black pigments for lines around the eyes. And the red lenses finally reduced the resemblance to a human being.

The magnificent accessories and dance costumes created by the designers of the American brand Rodarte: Kate and Lara Mulleavy.

Queen (Snow White: Revenge of the Dwarves)

The negative image of the Queen was completely created as the opposite of Snow White. The princess appeared in pure, light tones, while the wicked stepmother wore gold, scarlet, and emerald. Every detail reflected the essence of her personality: cunning and a desire to be in the spotlight. We saw her bright makeup throughout the movie. And the heroine’s dresses amazed the audience.

costume designer, Eiko Ishioka, was inspired by different cultures when drawing the sketches. For some grandiose gowns, he copied details from Queen Elizabeth I’s attire. And the Queen’s wedding dress required heroic efforts from Roberts. She weighed 27 kilograms!

Maleficent (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

In the movie about Maleficent a huge team of 44 artists transformed Angelina Jolie into a witch. Silicone pieces were made to change the shape of the actress’s cheekbones and nose. With her help, her face took on especially sharp features.

The film’s main stylist, Paul Gooch found the perfect color combinations to create the sinister character. Cold alabaster tone, black nuances and graphite in the eyes. They have been looking for a lipstick color for a long time. In the end, they chose MAC Matte Lipstick in Russian Red. They did makeup on the actress every morning for more than 4 hours!

The famous Maleficent costume with huge leather wings and exclusive dresses created the Ralph & Russo brand and designer Ellen Mirozhnik by hand. It took more than 700 hours to make each one of them.

Cruella (Cruella)

The actress Emma Stone showed on the screen the evolution of a talented designer into an evil genius. Hairdresser Nadia Stacy tried to accentuate the heroine’s eccentricity and courage through her styling. She was unforgettable: red and purple lipstick, smoky eyeshadow, wide lines around her eyes, pale face. If you want to repeat such makeup, you can find the necessary cosmetics in the MAKEUP store.

The stylist used a black and white hair wig. But to keep it from looking weird, he actually dyed Emma’s head black and white! Artists Kirsten Fletcher and Jenny Bevan made unique and edgy outfits that represented the punk chic style. They symbolized the rebellion of the rare individual and the transgression of norms.

As you can see, some images cost the actresses a lot of effort. But this does not stop creative people – they repeat their makeup and hairstyles. If you want to feel like the star of the party, choose the style of one of these heroines!