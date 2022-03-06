The Mexican Football Federation analyzes disqualifying Querétaro for the violent incidents in the match against Atlas

The conflict would have had its origin in one of the heads of the Corregidora Stadium

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) could disaffiliate the Querétaro club after the violent incidents that occurred last night during the match against Atlaswhere there was at least 22 wounded, some of them very serious, after the attack by the fans of the local team on a small group of supporters of the club from Guadalajara, in the The Corrected Stadium.

“An FMF affiliate will lose his affiliation if he commits a serious offense and/or violates or breaches any provision of these Regulations on more than one occasion.the Social Statute, the Directives or the decisions of FIFA, CONCACAF and/or the FMF itself,” said the statement from the entity that governs football Aztec broadcast hours after the very serious acts of violence carried out by the fans of the white roosters against those of Atlas.

On the other hand, the The Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office decided to open a file to investigate the events that were initially labeled as “attempted homicide.”

During the match, the authorities allowed some fans to enter the field of play to safeguard its integrity.

Hours after the events occurred, the secretary of the Government of the State of Querétaro, Lupita Murguiaassured that “there were no deceased people” and asked that “the information is followed through the official networks of the State Government” for deny a journalistic version that spoke of 15 deaths.

The Coordination of Civil Protection of the Government of Querétaro also reported last night by Twitter that, after the excesses in the La Corregidora stadium, “there is no report of deceased persons”, but revealed that there was “22 people injured, 9 of them transferred to the General Hospital and of these, two seriously”.

The violence was present midway through the second half, when supporters of the white roosters of the local group attacked a tiny group of Atlasdirected by the Argentine DT Diego Coca and that he won 1 to 0 with a goal from the Pampas Julius Furch. Some fans who entered the field “they continued with the violence on the pitch, seeking to hit their rivals”, pointed out the Mexican press.

Even a group of queretaro barsa group that is led by the platense Rolando Cristante (former DT of Toluca), he entered with knives in hand “and proceeded to take the nets from both arches, as a war trophy.”

These acts of extreme violence in soccer in Mexico are inscribed as a stain for a country that is organized to organize the FIFA World Cup in 2026together to the United States and Canada.

Fans staged a fight and invasion of the field in Querétaro vs Atlas

THE COMMUNICATION OF THE MEXICAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION

The Mexican Football Federation regrets and condemns the events that occurred this afternoon at the La Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, in the match between Querétaro and Atlas.

Football must be a space of healthy coexistence where any type of violence is inadmissible.

The FMF will monitor and assist in the investigation process with the corresponding instances so that those responsible are sanctioned in an exemplary manner.

The Disciplinary Commission reports that it officially opened an investigation into the events that occurred in the stands and on the field during the match corresponding to Day 9 of the 2022 Grita Clausura Tournament, held at the La Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro, on Saturday, March 5.

The Disciplinary Commission will analyze and determine what is appropriate.

