The influence of “The Godfather” is noticeable in these films

Few films are as influential as “The Godfather”, especially when talking about the gangster film genre. The shadow of this work of the seventh art directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the novel of the same name written by Mario Puzo, can be felt in a large number of productions of this type of movies regardless of the country they come from or the year they were filmed. Therefore, in honor of the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” we propose these five excellent gangster films that, in one way or another, have been influenced by the genius of Coppola and Puzo’s creation.

Goodfellas (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and Paul Sorvino, this film tells the story of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and his life in the mob. In addition, it also covers his relationship with his wife Karen Hill and his mob associates Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) in the Italian-American crime syndicate.

Donnie Brasco (1997)

This film from director Mike Newell features a cast that includes Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, Michael Madsen, James Russo, Bruno Kirby and Anne Heche. Joe Pistone (Johnny Depp) is an undercover FBI agent who poses as jeweler Donnie Brasco to infiltrate the mob to stop the Bonnano clan, but after gaining the trust of old mobster Lefty Ruggiero (Al Pacino) he begins to identify more with mob life, at the expense of his regular life and family.

Scarface (1983)

This classic of movies director Brian De Palma’s gangster drama is an adaptation of the 1932 film of the same name and stars Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Robert Loggia. Set in early 1980s Miami, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) is a determined Cuban immigrant determined to take over a drug cartel until he succumbs to greed.

New World (2013)

This film directed by Park Hoon-jung features a cast that includes actors Lee Jung-jae, Choi Min-sik, Hwang Jung-min, Jang Gwang, and Song Ji-hyo. After the death of the head of the most powerful union in the country, a ruthless war begins to choose a successor, but in the midst of all this violence is a young policeman trying to infiltrate the organization while trying to survive among all the chaos.

We own the night (2007)

Here filmmaker James Gray directs a talented cast led by Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes and Robert Duvall. In 1988 Brooklyn Bobby Green (Joaquin Phoenix) is the manager of “El Caribe”, a popular nightclub frequented by Russian mobsters and thanks to this situation he has distanced himself from his father Burt Grusinsky (Robert Duvall) and his brother Joseph Grusinsky. (Mark Wahlberg), since they are both cops, Bobby will soon have to decide which side he is on.