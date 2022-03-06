The images that Will Smith shared on his Instagram of his visit to Guatemala – Prensa Libre

His stay in the country was marked by coexistence with children and neighbors of Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepéquez.

The visit to Guatemala of the American actor Will Smith left several images of the places he visited and the people with whom he shared.

The actor took advantage of every moment to take pictures, which became viral on social networks, as Smith’s smile predominated in the images.

“Thanks to my people from Guatemala for love!” Was the text that Will Smith wrote in a post on his official Instagram account.

Will Smith toured some streets of Antigua Guatemala and was shown in some recordings near the La Merced Church.

“I love Guatemala”, was the phrase with which Smith ended the video during his stay in Guatemala.

On Friday, March 4, the actor left Guatemala, as confirmed by Migration.

But not everything was there, since willsmith uploaded more photos of his visit to his Instagram account.

In one of the images the actor He is in front of the Santa Catalina Arch with a group of young people.

In another photograph, he shows a plate with bents and in the following image one next to Lobo Vásquez, with whom he also shared.

In the photographs, one also stands out in which he is with a group of children, an orange seller, an image of the Volcán de Fuego and a dog.

