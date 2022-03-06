The first trailer for “Julia” was revealed, another series from the creator of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

On March 31, the first three chapters of “Julia”, the series about chef Julia Child, will be available. (HBOMax)

“I hope you guys had as much fun as I did,” he says. sarah lancashire In the role of Julia Child, the exact words that the pioneer of cooking on television said to close her program. “Bon appétit”. This is seen in the trailer Juliathe series created by Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) what hbo max will premiere on March 31.

Child’s joy was a mark of his program The French Chefan unprecedented hit on 1960s US television, shortly after the Californian published her still-revered book, The art of French cuisine (1961). perhaps his joie de vivre It was precisely what facilitated the impact of her program: she was not the first cook on television, but she was the one who attracted the public, she won awards such as the Peabody and the Emmy.

The series will tell of Child’s struggles to get his show to stay on the air—it eventually achieved a 10-year run—despite resistance from male, macho producers who didn’t see much glamor in a female cook. But Child established himself as a guide in homes and popularized French cuisine in the United States.

The history of this chef, author and television host is very rich: she was born in California in 1912 and during the years of World War II she worked for the HSO, the US intelligence service during the conflict. was still called Julia McWilliams when she was posted to Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), where she met a colleague, Paul Child, with whom he fell in love. He had lived through the bohemia of Paris and had a passion for French haute cuisine; it was not difficult to pass it on to Julia, whom he married in 1946. Due to his work in the United States government, the couple moved to Paris in 1948.

Back in her country, Julia Child published that iconic book and managed to make her way on public television, on the WGBH signal. The French Chef was the most outstanding program he did, among others Julia Child & Company, Julia Child & More Company and Having dinner at Julia’s house.

This eight-part series is not the first audiovisual adaptation of Child’s life. Since in 2002 one of her disciples, Julie Powellkept a blog about the chef’s cookbook, there was first a film directed by nora ephron (When Harry met Sally, you have an email) and performed by meryl streep and Amy Adams, Julia and Julia (2009) and a documentary, Julia (2021), from Julie Cohen and betty west (RBG, My Name is Pauli Murray), in which he participated Jose Andres.

In addition to Lancashire, characterized almost exactly as Child, they will act in the HBO Max series David HydePierce as Paul Child, Baby Neuwirth like cookbook publisher Avis DeVoto, Fran Kranz as television producer Russ Morash and fiona glascott like the writer Judith Jones, among others.

Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell and adrienne lenox will make special appearances in all eight episodes, titled —except the first, “Pilot”— with French culinary evocations: “Coq au vin”, “Boeuf bourguignon”, “Petit fours”, “Crêpes Suzette”, “Pan vs. gizzards”, “foie gras” and “chocolate soufflé”. The first three chapters will be released on March 31, and then another will be released every Thursday.

Chris Keyser be showrunner and executive producer; Goldfarb, Erwin Stoff, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall and Erica Lipez will also participate in the production. Julia, a Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment venture, will be advised by Todd Schulkin on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Art, the foundation Child created in 1995, nine years before her death.

“Julia Child had a uniquely dynamic spirit, something that is timeless and inspiring and today seems more miraculous than ever,” Goldfarb told People. “She was wonderfully ahead of her time in almost every way. She did everything, and she did everything with grace, humor, compassion, and endless charm.” A statement from HBO added that through this unique character, “the series explores a pivotal moment in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity.” and the cultural evolution of the United States.

