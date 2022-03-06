The final decision of the America board on the continuity of Santiago Baños

With the output of Santiago Solari this week, there were a lot of rumors about what the next moves would be for The americabecause the problems did not pass directly through the Technical directorbut both the players and the board had unsustainable situations that reflect a much more serious problem at the Club than just poor technical management of the squad.

Since the last tournament the fans had turned against Santiago Baths by the decisions in the signings, which were accentuated when in the winter market relatively expensive players were signed who had not performed well in other teams, while other much more interesting options fell. Now, it was rumored that with Solari’s departure, Baños would also leave the Club or at least take another position, but everything seems to indicate that this will not be the case.

According to information from John Sutcliffethe high-ranking Americanists consider that this tournament can still be rescued, so they would choose not to move Santiago Baths. Therefore, perhaps the current sports president is risking his own continuity in the Closure 2022and the final results will be the ones that say if your planning was correct or if it is better to step aside.

Options for Sporting Director

The strongest rumors this week claimed that the CVs of Carlos Reinoso and Daniel the Russian Brailovsky They reached the high command of America, so they are being analyzed as possible options to occupy the position of Sports Director. On the Technical Management side, without a doubt, the first option is Nicholas Larcamonbut we will have to see what happens in the coming months, since it seems that everything will stay as it is now.