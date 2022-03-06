The explanation why with age we lose the ability to sleep

Sleep patterns change with age. As people age, they may have a harder time falling asleep and staying asleep. But considering it normal is a mistake; experts urge action. (Photo: Getty)

Human beings spend about a third of our lives sleeping, but that sleep is not evenly distributed throughout life. The quantity and quality of sleep decrease with age, and insomnia and sleep fractionation are common in older people, according to Science published in a systematic review that analyzes the causes that make us lose sleep with age.

In addition to despair, lack of sleep (at any stage of life) can cause many health problems, such as impaired cognition and memory, common in older people, those who sleep less.

This has led scientists to wonder if sleep deprivation is due to the fact that over the years we need to spend fewer hours sleeping; or yes we need them, but it is more difficult for us to sleep.

After decades of investigation, the mystery has been solved and watch out because although it is true that As people age, they may have more difficulty falling and staying asleep. but science considers a misconception the belief that a person’s sleep needs decrease with age.

Namely, it is considered a myth that older adults need less sleep than younger people, according to the US National Institute on Aging (NIA). Many older adults struggle to get the sleep they need, but that doesn’t mean they need less sleep.

In fact, older adults need the same amount of sleep as all adults: 7 to 9 hours each night. Getting enough sleep keeps us healthy and alert, all of us. Also, there are medical reasons why no one should sleep less than six hours. Adequate sleep can also help reduce the risk of falls (one of the biggest risks associated with age), as well as improve your overall well-being, mental health, and have many other benefits.

So, if it is not true that we need less sleep after a certain age, why does it happen? Indeed, “It is very common for older adults to experience changes in the quality and duration of their sleep,” as the sleep experts at the Sleep Foundation say. But this is due to “Changes in the body’s internal clock”.

This system relies on a part of the brain called the ‘hypothalamus’, which in turn is made up of some 20,000 cells that make up the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). Its role is as fascinating as it is decisive: it works like our internal clock, regulating sleep and wake cycles.

So the SCN controls daily 24-hour cycles, the circadian rhythms. These circadian rhythms influence daily rhythm and routine, such as when people are hungry, when the body releases certain hormones, or when a person feels sleepy or alert. Well, as people age, their sleep changes due to the effects of an aging SCN.

On the other hand, over the years, the body secretes less melatonin, that normally occurs in response to darkness, which helps promote sleep by coordinating circadian rhythms.

And it is that natural light is one of the most powerful signals to maintain circadian rhythms. However, research shows that many older people have insufficient exposure to daylight, averaging about an hour each day. A time that can decrease even more in people who live in nursing homes, or in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

This suggests that changes in the production of hormones, such as melatonin and cortisol, may also play a role in disrupting sleep in older adults.

We are going that, as we have told you, the circadian system and the homeostatic mechanisms of sleep become less robust with normal aging. Also, there is a higher frequency of Naps during the day, an increased number of nocturnal awakenings and the time spent awake during the night, as well as a decrease in slow-wave sleep.

And that’s not all. There are health conditions associated with age what cause discomfort and pain and prevent rest, especially from the age of 60, such as arthritis, diabetes, heart problems, urinary incontinence, anxiety or senile dementia. To be sure, the relationship between physical health and sleep is complicated by the fact that many older adults are diagnosed with more than one health problem.

Furthermore, nearly 40 percent of adults over 65 take five or more pills to treat these health problems, and this can contribute to sleep problems due to side effects and interactions of multiple medications, which can cause unexpected effects on sleep.

All these factors show that the causes of sleep disturbances in older adults are multifactorial, as reported in the scientific literature. However, for our health and well-being, we must not give up the battle or give up the hours of sleep that we all need. Because, as we have told you, it’s not true that “The older I get, the less I need to sleep.”

So try to exercise daily, expose yourself to natural light and take care of your diet, avoiding stimulants like coffee and making light dinners. It may be inevitable to sleep less over the years, but we should not neglect everything that makes us rest more and better.

The main thing? Avoid stressful situations, worries, conflicts, or work issues around bedtime. Starting at eight in the evening, disconnect! If it’s hard for you, spend a few minutes meditating or doing Yoga. Just as important, turn off screens half an hour before bed and stick to a consistent bedtime schedule. Cheer up! If you want you can. You just have to do your part.

