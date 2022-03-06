The endless list of celebrities who hate the Kardashians

Talking about the Kardashian sisters is talking about fashion, luxuries, fortune and scandals. Although they have millions of followers on their social networks and around the world, they also have detractors who reject their message of frivolity or question their lifestyle. But they are not anonymous, they are also part of artists, singers and other celebrities, who hate Kris Jenner’s daughters and who have come to issue very radical messages against her. Reality stars and fashion icons, present daily in the media, are always in the news, for better or worse, but they are not to everyone’s taste and arouse radical passions.

We can start with the former US presidential couple, Michelle and Barack Obama, who did not let their daughters see the “Show Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. Former first lady Michelle Obama once said: “Barack really thinks that some of the things that the Kardashians do, when the girls see him … he doesn’t like it too much.” Thus, she made it clear that they tried to keep her daughters, Malia and Sasha, as far as possible from the life model promoted by famous celebrities.

For her part, Paris Hilton, became “very close” to the famous sisters, but now it seems that they hate each other. The millionaire has said that Kim would be nothing today if it had not been for her, and also thinks that Kardashian took advantage of her friendship to launch her own career, then totally forget about her. Also, the last 007, Daniel Craig, harshly criticized the Kardashians in an interview with ‘GQ’. “Look at the Kardashians, they’re worth millions. I don’t think they were that bad at first, but now look at them. You see that and you’re like, ‘What? You mean all I have to do is be a fucking idiot on TV? and then you will pay me millions?’” said the actor.

The singer Cher has been much more radical in her appreciation of the celebrities of the show. “I don’t watch her reality show and I’ve never seen a Kardashian but these z ***** should be left in the middle of a highway,” the diva pointed out. In that same tone, the singer Pink made a call “to all the women who use their brains, their strength, their work, their ethics and their magic. They may not give you checks for using your body, your sex or your ass but women like you don’t need that.”

Victoria, wife of David Beckham, an expert in fashion and style, has even criticized the lack of glamor of the Kardashians. “I don’t find elegance in them. Fashion is something else. It’s about leaving something to the imagination,” he said, rejecting the always flashy and outrageous outfits of Los Angeles celebrities.

Reese Witherspoon, Janice Dickinson, Amy Schumer and Troian Bellisario, among others, join the long list of personalities who do not tolerate the fame of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall Kardashian-Jenner. But the Kris Jenner clan seems to care very little about criticism about their frivolities, and they are preparing to premiere their new reality show on the Hulu platform, produced by Disney.