The Box Challenge: what the tests, groups and prizes will be like – Film and TV – Culture

The 18th edition of ‘Desafío’ promises to be one of the toughest in this Caracol format.

Furthermore, he is coming of age and with 44 super humans that will compete for a grand prize.

Sebastián Martino, manager of large formats at Caracol Televisión, says that coming of age made them “stir up their emotions a bit when we started designing this season, because we understood that reaching 18 means that many people, many little ones, they grew up watching the program and that, perhaps, inspired them to love the sport”.

In Tobia, Cundinamarca, there is the great Desafío The Box studio. In addition, the so-called ‘city of boxes’ renovated some of its spaces and the ‘boxes’ have been aesthetically improved.

They built a new pool in the blue ‘box’, the new rainbow ‘box’ was created which is totally aerial, there is the red ‘box’ which is for contact tests, the yellow ‘box’ will follow where military-type tests are carried out and the black ‘box’, where the challenges to death are made.

Andrea Serna will once again be the presenter for the third consecutive year and will be in charge of announcing the tests, winners, challenges, prizes and the news that occur during the broadcasts.

And the businesswoman, model and lawyer arrives Gabriela Tafur, the hostess who will accompany the participants in their defeats and joys. “You are going to see the closeness that I have with the contestants, since I will be the one who receives them in their homes, sharing their triumphs and sorrows,” he said.

The 44 participating athletes come from different parts of the country and will form three groups: Alpha, Gamma and Beta, of 12 members, six men and six women. “We have from consecrated athletes to empiric sports lovers,” said Martino.

He adds that for this season “we bet on improving the tests that are done. The competitions that were previously overcome by the winners must now be overcome by the participants from the beginning.”

But not everything is tough competition. The contestants will be able to enjoy a new club house, where they will be able to get massages and be in the Jacuzzi, there is a larger swimming pool and they will enjoy artist concerts on the stage. In addition, they will have the option to visit ‘the cube’, where they can have more personal moments.

Already last year the program was made in Tobia and this, according to Martino, allowed him to have more control of different situations.

“We loved what we did here, it sounds a bit pretentious, but in this place there is much more to explore, to tell. We have everything under control and we learned to coexist with the participants and that greatly enriches the content, ”she says.

In order for a participant to win The Box Challenge, they must not only be in good physical condition to pass each test, but also learn to live with their peers.

“I think the most important thing is that the person is physically and mentally prepared, that is what makes them last longer, because ultimately this is a long competition,” said Gabrila Tafur.

The challenger sums it all up. He adds the vulnerability of life, adds physical strength, is resilient, here all the time he has to be overcoming all obstacles

“The challenger adds it all up. He adds the vulnerability of life, adds physical strength, he is resilient, here he has to be overcoming all obstacles all the time, ”said Andrea Serna.

This year, the program will award 1.4 billion in prizes: 400 for the woman who wins and the same value for the winning man, and 600 million will be delivered through the competitions.

On this occasion, Amazonians, Antioquia, Boyacenses, Cachacos, coffee growers, coastal and llaneros compete.

DANIELA LARRARTE

WEATHER TRENDS

