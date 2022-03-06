“The Batman”: Val Kilmer, the most tragic Batman who now wants to resurface | Joël Schumacher | Story truth testimony narration stories ec | TVMAS

According to the criteria of Know more

When “batman” hits theaters this March 3, Robert Pattinson he will join a privileged pantheon of actors who have played one of the most recognizable characters in comics, with successful actors like Michael Keaton and Christian Bale serving as predecessors.

SIGHT: “Val”: the good and the bad of the documentary about Val Kilmer on Prime Video

But not all the actors who have put on the ‘dark knight’ cape have left the experience so happy. This is the case of George Clooney, protagonist of “Batman & Robin” (1997), who has repeatedly lamented how “he destroyed the role terribly”, although he affirmed that this experience helped him become the movie star he is now.

Who seems to have had the worst time was Val Kilmer, the protagonist of “Batman Forever”, who clearly had a terrible experience during his time as the vigilante.

This was made evident during the biographical documentary “Val”, released in 2021 by Amazon Prime Video, where the star of “Top Gun” and “Tombstone” describes his experience on the set of the director of Joel Schumacher, a role he accepted without reading the film script due to the popularity of the franchise at the time.

“I was in shock and disbelief, especially since I had just explored a remote bat cave. By Hollywood standards, Batman is the ultimate leading role and a dream come true. I accepted the role without even reading the script”, Said the actor in the documentary. “But the childish enthusiasm he had at first was crushed by the reality of the batsuit.”.

Made of foam rubber, the suits were more flexible than previous iterations worn by Michael Keaton. However, this costume served to alienate the actor from the rest of the cast and production crew. “When you’re inside it, you can barely move and people have to help you get up and sit downKilmer recalled. “You can’t hear anything either and after a while people stop talking to you, it’s very isolating. I had a hard time doing a performance beyond the costume, and it was frustrating until I realized that my role in the film was just to show up and put myself where I was told.”.

Val Kilmer in a scene from “Batman Forever” (1995), a film in which he starred at the age of 36. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The actor also revealed that he felt a kind of envy for actors Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey, who played Two-Face and the Riddler.

“(Jones and Carrey) had engineered this whole performance… It was so big, I think it didn’t matter what I was doing.“, lament. “I tried to be like an actor in a soap opera. The way I addressed Nicole (Kidman). He counted how many times he put his hands on my hips. I don’t know how they come up with this style of acting, but it seems like they go to the school of making soap operas”.

Kilmer, who has a reputation for being a difficult actor on set and who was experiencing marital problems at the time that would culminate in his divorce from actress Joanne Whalley, didn’t make Joel Schumacher’s job easy either, sparking a lawsuit that has remained. in the history of cinema.

“We had a physical confrontation. He behaved irrationally and insanely towards the first director of photography, the cameraman and the wardrobe crewSchumacher told Entertainment Weekly in 1996.He misbehaved, he was rude and inappropriate. I was forced to tell him that that would not be tolerated for another second. Then we had two weeks where he didn’t speak to me, but it was a blessing.”.

Kilmer and Schumacher weren’t the only ones who reportedly ran into trouble in the film, with Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey also having some public fights on set that didn’t help improve the quality of the film, which while it ended up being a bigger hit than ever before. its predecessor, never reached the collection of the original.

Leaving the Batcave

After hanging up the cape of the ‘batman’ Kilmer continued his career in Hollywood, although it began to decline in the first decade of the new millennium, except for some important roles in comedies such as “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” (2005) with Robert Downey , Jr. and the action film “Déjà Vu” (2006) opposite Denzel Washington. A large percentage of his movies ended up not making it to theaters and going direct-to-video.

The actor’s situation was further complicated in 2015, when a cancerous tumor was discovered in his throat in what was the beginning of a long battle against this evil, during which he lost his distinctive voice, although recently the actor was able to restore his old Voice timbre with the help of artificial intelligence.

“My voice as I knew it was taken from me. People around me have difficulty understanding when I speak. But despite all that, I still feel like I’m exactly the same person.Kilmer said in the video with the voice of artificial intelligence shared by People. “I’m still the same creative soul. A soul that dreams of ideas and stories with confidence, but now I can express myself again, bring these ideas to you and show you this part of me once again. A part that has never truly left. that only hides”.

In the meantime, Kilmer hasn’t stopped starring in movies, including the 2020 thriller “Paydirt” in which he starred alongside his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. He will also make a triumphant return to the franchise that made him famous, “Top Gun”, by participating in the sequel “Maverick”, starring Tom Cruise, due out in May this year. Of course, from Batman and a possible return to the style of Michael Keaton, Kilmer has kept a significant silence.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Skip Intro | Trailer for “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson. (Source: Warner Bros.)