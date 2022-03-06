‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson Reveals Which Villains He Wants Bruce Wayne To Fight In Future Movies

On the batman, actor Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader takes on some of Batman’s most iconic comic book villains. And while talk of a sequel in the works, the actor reveals which Gotham City baddies he wants his Bruce Wayne to fight next.

Robert Pattinson in ‘Batman’ | dccomics

‘The Batman’ villains include The Riddler and The Penguin

Writer/director Matt Reeves was inspired to the batman from the early detective arc of the comic book character and Jeph Loeb Batman: The Long Halloween Serie. It features some of Rogues’ Gallery’s most notorious villains, including the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

The new crime thriller begins with Bruce Wayne in his second year as a crime fighter, following him as he investigates the cryptic musings of Edward Nashton/The Riddler, a terrifying killer who has his own sadistic idea of ​​justice. The hero also faces off against Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, a mid-level mobster hoping to become Gotham City’s biggest crime boss.

Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) is a cat burglar and drug dealer who takes on the Dark Knight. But soon after, the antihero allies himself with Batman, while he searches for his missing friend.

Robert Pattinson wants to see the Court of Owls and Calendar Man in a sequel to ‘The Batman’

Reeves is working on a sequel to the batman. And in keeping with the film’s horror/serial killer tone, Pattinson told Den of Geek that in the upcoming movies he hopes to see Bruce Wayne take on Calendar Man, a villain who appears in the long halloween.

The actor also noted that he would like to see Gotham’s powerful cabal, the Court of Owls, play a role in Bruce’s future story. While Calendar Man and the Court of Owls have not been seen in previous versions bat Man movies, the latter featured heavily in the FOX television drama, Gotham city.

Matt Reeves would like to present a grounded version of Mr. Freeze in the sequel to ‘The Batman’

The Riddler and Reeves’ Penguin are grittier and darker than previous film versions. And for its sequel to the batmanthe filmmaker said he’d like to see equally realistic, layered versions of Rogues’ Gallery’s iconic villains.

“From my point of view, I’m drawn to finding the grounded version of everything,” Reeves said, Collider reports. “So it would be challenging for me in an interesting way to try to figure out how that could happen.”

“Even the idea of ​​something like Mr. Freeze, it’s a great story,” he continued. “I think there’s actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really cool.”

Fans Reveal Which Batman Villains They Want To See In The Sequel

While seeing Pattinson’s Batman take on Mr. Freeze would be fun, some fans are also hoping the upcoming movie will feature villains not seen in previous movies. Arnold Schwarzenegger played the famous icy villain in 1997 batman and robin opposite George Clooney. And there have already been four film versions of The Joker, played by award-winning actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto.

In a recent Reddit poll, fans voted on which villains they’d like to see in a the batman continuation. Scarecrow received the most votes, closely followed by Hush and Poison Ivy. Some fans mentioned less popular villains like Phantasm and Hugo Strange. And others noted that they wouldn’t mind seeing Reeves’ version of the Joker.

the batman It will hit theaters on March 4.

